6 new Netflix releases everyone will be obsessed with next week

September has been a jam-packed month so far when it comes to new Netflix releases. And this weekend will keep that trend rolling right along with a pile of binge-worthy new series and exciting movies hitting the service over the next several days.

As part of our ongoing Netflix coverage, which includes a closer look at the streamer’s global Top 10 charts each week, we also offer this more curated look each weekend at some of the biggest and most interesting titles debuting on the service. Some of these latest Netflix releases, as we detail below, are already streaming now, while others debut in just a matter of days.

Fate: The Winx Saga Season 2

Season two of this first new Netflix release, the fan-favorite Fate: The Winx Saga, has been in the works for a little over a year. Production for the sophomore season (which is now streaming) began back in July 2021 in County Wicklow, Ireland.

Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra, and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. Sadie Soverall is also back as Beatrix, plus Freddie Thorp as Riven, Danny Griffin as Sky, Theo Graham as Dane, Jacob Dudman as Sam, Ken Duken as Andreas, and Rob James Collier as Silva.

As far as the plot of the new season, school is in session under the authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared” and Silva in prison, there’s all-new magic, new romances, and new faces filling the halls of Alfea. Meanwhile, fairies start to go missing, while Bloom and her suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows.

Do Revenge + more Netflix releases to check out

Meanwhile, if you’re among the demographic of movie fans who miss classic high school films from the ’90s — along the lines of say, Clueless and Cruel Intentions — Do Revenge is definitely one of the new Netflix releases you’ll want to check out.

Now streaming on Netflix, the movie is basically a revenge tale with a kind of Hitchcockian undertone. “Drea (Camila Mendes) is at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max (Austin Abrams),” the streamer explains.

“Eleanor (Maya Hawke) is an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully, Carissa (Ava Capri) who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.”

Other new titles

I Used To Be Famous: From Netflix’s synopsis of the movie, “A former boy band star unexpectedly gets a second shot at success when he forms a bond with a gifted young drummer.” Now streaming.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream: For Patton Oswalt’s fourth Netflix comedy special, he made his directorial debut with this project. It was filmed at Paramount Theatre in Denver. And in it, he riffs on everything from how our bodies change as we get older to lists he created during the Covid lockdowns, and much more. Release date: September 20.

Thai Cave Rescue: This 6-episode Netflix release promises the “untold stories” of the Thai youth soccer team and their coach who got trapped in a cave in 2018. And of the people of Thailand and volunteers from around the world who fought to save them. Release date: September 22.

One more new Netflix release to check out

Finally, where is the line between savvy saleswoman and devious con artist? That’s one of the central questions at the heart of the new Netflix crime series Fortune Seller: A TV Scam, as it revisits the story of Wanna Marchi and Stefania Nobile. They are two women who emerged as the “undisputed queens of Italian TV shopping,” Netflix teases. Until, that is, they — ominously — went too far.

This 4-episode limited series hits Netflix on September 21. Filled with pop culture references, the streamer continues, the show “explores the known and unknown elements of Wanna Marchi and a historical moment in the history of Italian TV.”

This release, by the way, should be perfect for fans of other Netflix crime projects like Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, Tiger King, and Fear City.

