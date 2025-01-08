6 Netflix original shows getting brand new seasons this week

No other streaming service releases as much original content as Netflix. In fact, it’s rare even a single week passes without one of Netflix’s original shows returning for a new season, but it can be difficult to keep track of them all. We try to cover each of the new releases on Netflix weekly, but today, we’re also going to drill down on the returning shows.

Netflix is starting off the new year hot with six returning shows in the first full week of January. Most of the TV shows are international, from the romance anime My Happy Marriage and the bilingual reality show Dubai Bling to the Colombian drama series Fake Profile and the Spanish comedy series Alpha Males. Plus, Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes’s streaming sitcom The Upshaws is back with ten new episodes ahead of its final season later this year.

Returning Netflix shows (1/5 – 1/11)

Set in the early 1900s of an alternate history Japan where magic and spirits are real, My Happy Marriage follows Miyo Saimori, a young woman born without any abilities who is married off to a mysterious commander named Kiyoka Kudou, who turns out to be her perfect match. In season 2, “the young couple face new challenges as Miyo meets Kiyoka’s parents and ominous conspirators threaten their peace.”

If you ever wanted to see a group of unfathomably wealthy people attend parties, go shopping, and stir up drama with one another in Dubai, this show’s for you.

Camila Román is looking for love, but shortly after she meets the man of her dreams on a dating app, her life begins to fall apart. In the second season, “Camila starts a new life with David. But a string of mysterious murders threatens to destroy their happy match.”

The Netflix show where convicted killers “recall and reflect on the crimes that destroyed lives and landed them in prison” returns for a sixth season in January.

Having premiered in 2021, The Upshaws is one of the longest-running sitcoms Netflix has ever produced. The series follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), a mechanic and the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, doing his best to provide for his kids. The series also features Kim Fields, Wanda Sykes, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine, and Jermelle Simon. The Upshaws has been renewed for a seventh and final part.

In Alpha Males, four men in their 40s have to come to terms with the fact that their male privilege is starting to vanish as society changes around them. Season 3 sees them “get tangled up in more complications as they navigate paternity, romantic anarchy and sex in a new era of masculinity.”