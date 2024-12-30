5 new Netflix movies to add to your watch list in January 2025

The days of Netflix being stuffed to the brim with beloved licensed movies from yesteryear have ended, but there are still plenty of notable additions to the streamer each month. Sorting through them can be time-consuming, though, which is why we scour the new releases and put together a list of the best movies coming to Netflix for you.

Netflix is kicking off 2025 with a solid slate of exciting additions, including a few originals that are sure to have the whole house laughing. I’m, of course, referring to both the eye-rollingly hilarious mockumentary Cunk on Life and the first Wallace & Gromit movie in 20 years, Vengeance Most Fowl. Looking for something more heady? Netflix is adding Interstellar as well.

Best Netflix movies coming in January 2025

Interstellar (Jan. 1)

You can’t quite relive Barbenheimer on Netflix, but now that Barbie is available on the streaming service, you can start the year with a Barbiestellar marathon instead. Christopher Nolan’s space epic Interstellar hits Netflix on the very first day of 2025, and as my colleague Andy Meek wrote, it’s “one of the most visually and emotionally stunning films of the 21st century.”

Diane Morgan’s viral documentary series Cunk on Earth was such a hit that the BBC is bringing back fictional investigative journalist Philomena Cunk for an all-new feature-length special called Cunk on Life. “To be honest I thought we could cover the meaning of life in a 30-minute episode, but the producers said we might need a bit longer and that I could probably go to America if we did a special. I’m very excited to be going to America for free,” said Cunk.

Over 30 years after well-meaning inventor Wallace and his loyal dog Gromit faced off against a villainous penguin in 1993’s The Wrong Trousers, Feathers McGraw is back. With a vengeance, as the title suggests. In this stop-motion animated adventure, one of Wallace’s latest inventions seems to be developing a mind of its own, and it’s up to Gromit to find out why.

Hereditary (Jan. 15)

Ari Aster has become such a household name among horror film fans that it’s hard to fathom his feature directorial debut came just six years ago with Hereditary. The psychological thriller stars Toni Collette as miniature artist Annie Graham and Gabriel Byrne as her psychiatrist husband, Steve. When Annie’s mom dies, a series of tragedies befall the family.

You Hurt My Feelings (Jan. 26)

You Hurt My Feelings is the latest dramedy from writer-director Nicole Holofcener (Walking and Talking, Enough Said). Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as memoirist and creative writing teacher Beth, who just finished writing her first novel. Her agent tells her the book is going to need multiple revisions, and this prompts her husband to tell her to find a more enthusiastic agent. She then overhears him admitting he doesn’t like the novel, throwing her life into disarray.