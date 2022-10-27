15 movies and shows leave Netflix on Monday – here’s the full list

One reason why Netflix offers such value for subscribers is because of the regularity with which it adds new content to its existing library for a relatively low monthly price. The wave of new additions just this week, for example, has included movies like The Good Nurse, which is currently the #1 film on Netflix in the US. At the same time, though, it’s also important to keep in mind that there’s another side to the streamer’s ever-changing content picture: Titles are constantly leaving Netflix, too.

Even certain Netflix original series are not immune, as we detailed in a separate post this morning. The Netflix original Hemlock Grove was on the leaving Netflix list for October, and another (Lilyhammer, the very first Netflix original series) is leaving in November.

Leaving Netflix on October 31

As we wind down the month of October and reach the halfway point of the fourth quarter, meanwhile, more titles than those are also set to depart the streaming giant in short order.

Below, we’ve included a list of the 15 Netflix series and movies that you won’t be able to watch on Netflix anymore after Monday, October 31. This collection mostly includes movies, ranging from Footloose and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to Monster-in-Law, The Notebook, Rock of Ages, and more.

The full list of titles leaving Netflix on October 31 includes:

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law



Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

More Netflix news: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now