Today’s deals: Samsung Discover sale, $99 AirPods, 15% off Super Mario Bros Wonder, ASUS Zenbook 15, more

One of the coolest things on sale today is Depstech’s crazy camera that lets you see almost anywhere, but there are plenty of other deals to take advantage of, too. Samsung Discover is packed full of discounts on practically everything Samsung makes. You can also save on Apple AirPods, Super Mario Bros Wonder for Nintendo Switch, the ASUS Zenbook 15 laptop, and more

Here are our picks for the top daily deals on Thursday, March 7.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon