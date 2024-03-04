Today’s deals: LG OLED TVs, 15% off Galaxy S24 series, Bose sale, GE appliances, Square Reader, more

A fresh new week means fresh new deals, and we found so many impressive sales on Monday. LG OLED TVs are up to 51% off (that’s not a typo!), and Samsung is running its first big sale on the Galaxy S24 lineup with Galaxy AI. Bose speakers and GE appliances are also on sale. Plus, you can get Square Readers and Square Terminals starting at just $47.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, March 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: 💸 Spend $60+ on spring cleaning products and get a $15 Amazon credit with the coupon code STOCKUPSAVE
- You can also save $15 when you spend $60+ on allergy meds
- There’s a big sale on LG OLED TVs, including a massive 51% discount on the LG C3 77-inch OLED 4K smart TV
- Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup has been discounted for the first time ever — save 15% on any model
- 💰 Spend $60+ on bath and body essentials and save $15 at checkout
- Bose speakers are on sale this week starting at $99
- Our favorite deal is the Revolve+ Series II for $229
- Sony headphones and speakers are on sale, too
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 9 is back in stock at $349, which is a $50 discount
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $737.99 on sale
- M1 iPad Air starts at $449 (all-time low)
- Apple Watch SE is only $189 at Amazon or $199 at Best Buy
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are now on sale for $199
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,099 at Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The super-popular Potensic ATOM drone has a 4K camera and a3-axis gimbal — get one for $299.99 instead of $350
- Save up to 23% with this GE appliance sale
- More than 1,000 people have bought EIGHTREE smart plugs in the past month alone, and they’re currently on sale for only $4.25 each
- Square Reader is down to $47, and the upgraded Square Terminal is $50 off at $249
- Get a $550 eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi system and a $100 Amazon gift card for $499.99 ($650 value)
- Want to spend way less money? These TP-Link Deco mesh deals start at just $69.99
- Save big on Instant Pot air fryers
- 🤑 Save $15 on Amazon when you spend $60+ on feminine hygiene products
- 💰 Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80+ on baby essentials with the promo code BABYSTOCKUP
- There’s a huge Energizer sale right now, including always-charged LED flashlights for under $8 each
- Ninja air fryers and blenders are on sale, including the Ninja AF150 for $119.99 instead of $160
- The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with fingerprint unlock is only $119.99