Today’s deals: Leftover Prime Day deals, $140 AirPods Pro, Norelco shavers, Arlo camera sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s first-ever October Prime Day sale ended more than a week ago… sort of. Believe it or not, there are still a ton of Prime Early Access deals that Amazon forgot to end! And the best part is that, unlike last week’s big sale, all the lingering deals are available to everyone instead just Prime subscribers!

There are also so many other great early holiday deals to be found around the web. In this roundup, BGR’s team of shopping experts will showcase some of the top deals of the day from the most popular retailers.

For example, Crutchfield’s weekly sale has some awesome offers among its weekly deals. Also, Best Buy has Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro on sale for just $139.99. That’s $110 less than full retail!

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s giant Christmas 2022 gift guide with more than 100 gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured products in this article:

Today’s Top Deals

Highlights in today’s roundup include Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for just $139.99 at Best Buy, best-selling Esicoo smart plugs for just $3.99 each, a big sale on Norelco shavers, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 142,000 5-star reviews for just $18.56 apiece, the awesome $250 ASUS Chromebook C203XA for only $119.99, deep discounts on Arlo home security cameras, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for just $799, and plenty more.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can also save $109 on an Echo Show 8 & Amazon Music Unlimited bundle. That slashes your price from $164 to just $54.99!

Lastly, there are some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include up to 20% off fine jewelry, Dellytop women’s clothing, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg — check out more of today’s top deals below.

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $19.97 Price: $15.97 You Save: $4.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price: $49.99 Price: $15.99 You Save: $34.00 (68%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… List Price: $34.92 Price: $37.17 You Save: $1.76 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $119.99 You Save: $130.00 (52%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop Computer, 14" IPS FHD Display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 Processor, 4GB DDR… List Price: $299.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $30.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… Price: $89.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $129.00 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle - DNA Kit with Personal Genetic Insights Including Health +… List Price: $229.00 Price: $144.00 You Save: $85.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Charcoal and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renew List Price: $163.93 Price: $54.99 You Save: $108.94 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – Upgraded, with added security features and a sleek design (existing d… List Price: $169.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $30.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ring Video Doorbell 3 – enhanced wifi, improved motion detection, easy installation List Price: $199.99 Price: $159.99 You Save: $40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: Was $249, Now $239 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… List Price: $999.00 Price: $851.71 You Save: $147.29 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REOLINK 4K Security Camera System, 4pcs H.265 4K PoE Security Cameras Wired with Smart Person V… List Price: $529.99 Price: $429.99 You Save: $100.00 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Price: Add $100, Get $10 Free Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!