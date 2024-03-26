Today’s deals: Leftover Amazon Big Spring Sale deals, $349 iPad 10, free Samsung TV, LG laptops, more

The bad news on Tuesday is that Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is over. But the good news is that pretty much all of Amazon’s best deals from the sale are still available today.
You can save big on things like Apple’s iPad 10th-Gen and LG laptops. Plus, there’s a crazy offer that gets you a FREE Samsung 65-inch TV when you pre-order certain new 2024 Samsung TVs. It seems too good to be true, but it’s legit.
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, March 26.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and you’ll get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Meta Quest 2 hit a new all-time low of $194, which is a crazy-good deal for our favorite VR headset
- LG laptops and monitors are up to 50% off right now
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- Want new high-end headphones? Bose headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple’s M1 iPad Air is down to $349.99, an all-time low price
- iPad 10th-Gen is $99 off at $349.99
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air lineup is up to $50 off for the first time
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $199 instead of $249
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch SE is back down to $199, but most color and band combos are sold out
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $82.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🚨 Amazon will give you $10 off when you spend $50+ on select drinks and snacks
- Energizer batteries are up to 28% off
- There’s a huge sale right now on Shark vacuums
- The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
- Save $10 on Super Mario Bros Wonder, which is my favorite new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- Get the Ninja CREAMi for just $195 and make delicious ice cream out of almost anything
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Get a best-selling $150 Carote cookware set for just $79.99
- TOZO A1 earbuds have tens of thousands of 5-star reviews, and they’re down to $15.99