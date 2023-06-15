Today’s deals: Free Kasa smart plug, $135 AirPods 3, $179 Roomba, $75 portable monitor, more

Thursday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive discounts for Father’s Day 2023. You can get a free TP-Link Kasa smart plug when you buy an Echo Dot 5 on sale for $27.99. Renewed AirPods 3 are down to $134.99 with a MagSafe Charging Case. Roomba robot vacuums start at $179, and a popular portable monitor is 60% off at just $75. Plus, there’s a 15-inch MacBook Air deal that saves you $100 and the Anker 622 MagGo iPhone battery pack is on sale for $39.99 instead of $70.

On top of that, the BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.

Here, we’ll show our readers all the best deals we could find on June 15.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

$15 Amazon credit

Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more

Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon