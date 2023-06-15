Today’s deals: Free Kasa smart plug, $135 AirPods 3, $179 Roomba, $75 portable monitor, more

Thursday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive discounts for Father’s Day 2023. You can get a free TP-Link Kasa smart plug when you buy an Echo Dot 5 on sale for $27.99. Renewed AirPods 3 are down to $134.99 with a MagSafe Charging Case. Roomba robot vacuums start at $179, and a popular portable monitor is 60% off at just $75. Plus, there’s a 15-inch MacBook Air deal that saves you $100 and the Anker 622 MagGo iPhone battery pack is on sale for $39.99 instead of $70.
On top of that, the BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.
Here, we’ll show our readers all the best deals we could find on June 15.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $400 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Get Amazon’s Echo Dot 5th-gen with a FREE Kasa smart plug for $27.99, down from $50
- Other Echo smart speaker models are also on sale
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Other Fire TV Stick deals start at $21.99 today
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has its biggest-ever discount on Amazon ($62.45, which is 10% off!)
- Father’s Day Roomba deals have the best prices of the year, starting at just $179 for the Roomba 694 robot vacuum
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Google’s newest Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 with a regular charging case, or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $134.99
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Blink home security cameras start at $24.99 in Amazon’s big sale
- Save big on MSI gaming laptops this week
- iPhone users should get the Anker 622 MagSafe battery pack while it’s down to $39.99 instead of $70
- Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is on sale for $74.99, or $64.99 with the coupon code SHOW8
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $100 discount!
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Or, save $49 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Get a popular ARZOPA 15-inch portable monitor to use with any laptop for $75.18
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
$15 Amazon credit
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
