Today’s deals: FREE Echo Dot, $149 AirPods 3, $5 smart plugs, PS5 in stock, more

There are so many spectacular daily deals available online on Thursday, September 15. In this roundup, BGR’s team of shopping experts will show you all the deepest discounts on best-selling products. We even found a few freebies for you today, so don’t miss out!
Featured deals in today’s roundup:
Highlights today include best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.69 each, Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $179.99 instead of $249, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 140,000 5-star reviews for $15.96 each, up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 7 until they sell out (check out more Apple Watch deals in our earlier coverage), and more.
On top of that, there are some seriously good Echo Dot deals available right now. First, eligible shoppers can score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these Fire TV devices. Just add both to your cart and use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout.
Finally, there’s one more thing we need to tell you about before we get to more of today’s best deals.
PlayStation 5 fans are in luck today because Amazon has PS5 consoles in stock and available to ship right away! But there’s obviously a catch. These are hidden listings and you’ll need to pay a bit more for them. If you want a PS5 as soon as possible, however, that’s the cost of doing business.
Alternatively, you can request an invitation to buy new PS5 consoles directly from Amazon. There’s no telling how long the queue is, but you can sign up here:
Check out our PS5 restock guide for more info.
All that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so start scrolling to read about all of today’s hottest sales.
Best Deals Right Now
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on best-selling Cooler Shock ice packs, computer desks, FAFOFA women’s workout clothes, Little Fun kids’ toys, and aromatherapy diffusers
- 🍎 Best Apple deals 🍎
- Apple AirPods Pro: $179.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Pro 2: Now available for pre-order!
- Apple Watch Series 7 sale: Up to $150 off
- 10.2-inch iPad: $279.99 (all-time low price, reg. $329)
- AirPods 3: $149.99 (reg. $179)
- AirPods 2: $99.99 (reg. $129)
- Apple TV 4K: $119.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple Watch SE: $239.99 (reg. $279)
- M1 MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $300 off
- 🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (140,000 5-star ratings): $15.96 each (reg. $25 each)
- Danjor 1800 thread count bed sheets (95,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40)
- HC Collection bed sheets (58,000 5-star reviews): $13.97 (reg. $40)
- Oontz Angle 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker (136,000 5-star reviews): $24.99 (reg. $35)
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (50,000+ 5-star reviews): $9.99 (reg. $25)
- THISWORX handheld car vacuum: $14.72 (reg. $30)
- Dots for Spots acne pimple patches (they actually work!): $14.99 (20% off 2 packs, 30% off 3 packs)
- Get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this special Echo Dot deal
Deep Discounts On Best-Sellers
- alli weight loss diet pills: 25% off with Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime)
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has a great discount today
- Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount
- Give your aching feet a break with 46% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 30,000 5-star ratings has a massive 58% discount today
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry-erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $12.49!
- Check out the Narwhal T10 deal down $200!
Special Price Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including up to 25% off kitchen & dining products
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (66,000 5-star reviews): $19.97 (reg. $25)
- Angry Orange Stain Sniper bundle (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (89,000 5-star reviews): $25.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- 📺 TV deals & home theater projectors 📺
- Bose TV Soundbar (rare deal!): $229 (reg. $279)
- Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar: $33.95 (reg. $45)
- LG C1 OLED TVs are back down to Prime Day’s all-time low prices
- 🚨 Newer LG C2 OLED TVs have discounts up to $785 off
- Anker Nebula Cosmos: $649.99 (reg. $800)
- Anker Nebula Cosmos portable laser projector: $1,399.99 (reg. $1,700)
- Epson EF-100 smart streaming laser projector: $799.99 (reg. $1,000)
- XGIMI Aura 4K ultra short throw laser projector: $2,499 (reg. $2,800)
- 💻 Laptop deals 💻
- HP 11.6″ Chromebook: $89.99 (reg. $259)
- Lenovo 14e Chromebook: $149.99 (reg. $300)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $123.49 (reg. $230)
- HP 15.6″ Windows 11 laptop: $499 (reg. $660)
- 💡Smart home deals 🔌
- Esicoo smart plug 4-pack (#1 best-seller): $4.69 each (reg. $6.50)
- Fire TV Sticks as low as $19.99
- Blink security cameras start at $17.49 each
- Wyze Cam v3 & cloud bundle: 30% off
- 🏋️ Best deals on workout gear 🏋️♀️
Sales Events at Top Retailers
- Walmart has a big sale with “huge fall savings”
- Best Buy’s daily deals include deep discounts on so many best-sellers
- Bed Bath & Beyond is running a big sales event you need to check out
Pre-order Apple’s new Apple Watch models now
In addition to all the great deals available today, you need to know that the Apple Watch Ultra is actually in stock right now to pre-order on Amazon! The estimated delivery at the time of this writing is September 23. Meanwhile, delays are up to 7 weeks from other retailers including Apple!
Here are the Apple Watch pre-order links you need. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals.
That’s just a tiny taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list. The shopping experts at BGR Deals update it live every single day, all day long!
⭐ BEST DEALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022 ⭐
