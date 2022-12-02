Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: Free Amazon credit, $20 MyQ, $18 Tile Mate, $90 off Bose 700 headphones, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 2nd, 2022 9:27AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Friday
Cyber Week is coming to an end, and so many of the best deals are going to disappear along with it. The good news is that there are still 70+ Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end!

After you’ve looked through those phenomenal deals, check out our four favorite Cyber Week 2022 sales that are ending today:

This roundup includes some of our favorite deals you can get today. And you won’t believe how good some of these sales are.

🎅🎄 Visit BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this article:

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wirele…
myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control - Wirele… Only $19.98 See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $99 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3 Each See Pricing
Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack.Black. Bluetooth Trac…
Tile Mate (2022) 1-Pack.Black. Bluetooth Trac… Only $18 See Pricing

Now, it’s time to check out more of today’s best bargains!

Today’s Top Deals

Free Amazon credit is always appreciated, and there’s a deal that gets you an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card. There are some eligibility requirements though, so be sure to read about them in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

Next up, best-selling Amysen smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $3.05 each when you buy a 4-pack. The beloved Tile Mate is down to just $17.99 right now, and insanely impressive Bose 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones are on sale for $269. That’s a $90 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever.

Don’t miss your last chance to get the MyQ smart garage door opener for just $19.98. Plus, as we explained in our earlier coverage of this awesome MyQ deal, you can get a $5 Amazon credit with a special promotion that’s running right now. Be sure to read our guide on how to score that free credit.

Another impressive deal today lets you pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with a special Amazon deal. Check out the details in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals. You can also score a free Echo Dot ($40 value) and a free Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) when you buy a light-up Christmas tree starting at $149.99. You can learn more about that offer in our coverage of the best free stuff you can get from Amazon.

Other top deals today include $20 off the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro, iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum for just $179, $50 off the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple AirPods for $99, awesome Bose home audio deals including a Bose soundbar for $159, the MacBook Air for just $799, and more.

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we’ve got a handful of terrific deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Braun electric shavers, Cuisinart air fryers, BN-Link smart home devices, Redragon mechanical gaming keyboards & mice, Little Tikes baby toys, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg! Check out more of today’s top deals below.

