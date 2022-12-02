Get Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices for $40 total

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I’m not sure I could live without Alexa at this point. I need it everywhere, which is why I have so many Alexa smart home devices.

It doesn’t matter if I’m in my home, in my car, or even on the go. Alexa is too great to be without.

You can ask it questions, give it commands, and even tell it to stream music or play a podcast. Heck, you can even ask Alexa to give you directions while you’re driving.

If you’re like me and you need Alexa in your life, there’s an awesome deal right now on Amazon that you’re definitely going to want to see. It lets you save $25 when you bundle what are arguably Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices: The Echo Dot and the Amazon Smart Plug.

Grab this bundle while it’s on sale and you’ll get both for under $40!

Two of Amazon’s best Alexa smart home devices in one bundle

When it comes to using Alexa in your house or apartment, the Echo Dot is obviously as good as it gets. At $40, it offers a compact design at a wonderfully affordable price point. The mic is also wonderfully sensitive so you can talk to Alexa no matter where you are in a room.

Those are just a few of the reasons why the Echo Dot has amassed more than 800,000 5-star reviews.

Everyone who uses Alexa will tell you two things. First, they have at least one Echo Dot. And second, you can never have too many Echo Dots.

Next up, we have the Amazon Smart Plug.

No other smart plug out there features Alexa integration as deep as the Amazon Smart Plug. That’s why it has a whopping 430,000 5-star ratings despite being very expensive.

On its own, the Amazon Smart Plug costs $25. To help put that in perspective, you can get four best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for just $11.25 total. That’s only $2.81 each!

The Echo Dot retails for $40. Then, the Amazon Smart Plug will cost you another $25. That’s $65 altogether. But if you pick up the Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle right now, you’ll save $25 and spend $39.98 in total.

Who would pass up such a great deal on Amazon’s two best Alexa smart home devices?

Amazon Smart Plug & Echo Dot key details

Here's all the info you need for the Amazon Smart Plug:

The Amazon Smart Plug can be controlled with Alexa voice commands or a smartphone app



Setting it up couldn’t be simpler: Plug it in, open the Alexa app, and follow a few simple instructions

The Alexa app also has a dashboard that shows you energy consumption

In addition to smart controls, you can set schedules to automatically turn the switch on and off

Use it to control lights, fans, and even appliances

The Amazon Smart Switch’s design keeps your second outlet free for other plugs



No smart home hub required

And here are some tidbits about the Echo Dot:

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the #1 best-selling Alexa smart speaker of all time!

It’s Amazon’s most compact Alexa smart speaker ever

Fits perfectly in tight spaces or on your counter without taking up too much room

Features loud, rich sound and a sleek fabric design

You can even pair two Echo Dots together for stereo sound

Ask Alexa to play music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and so much more

Stream songs from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Apple Music, Sirius XM, and other popular services



Turn on your lights, lock your doors, control the temperature in your house, and more