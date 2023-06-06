Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $22 Fire Stick, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, eero WiFi router sale, more

By
Published Jun 6th, 2023 9:51AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously sweet sales. Every AirPods model is on sale with prices starting at only $99. Fire TV sticks are also on sale today, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to $38.99. There’s a big one-day eero mesh Wi-Fi router sale too, and you can get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset on sale for $269.99 with Amazon’s Renewed Premium deal. And you can score a massive 50% discount on the Blink Mini or Blink Video Doorbell.

Additionally, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.

In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, June 6.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

Free money from Amazon

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals