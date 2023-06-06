Today’s deals: $99 AirPods, $22 Fire Stick, $39 Ring Video Doorbell, eero WiFi router sale, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously sweet sales. Every AirPods model is on sale with prices starting at only $99. Fire TV sticks are also on sale today, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is down to $38.99. There’s a big one-day eero mesh Wi-Fi router sale too, and you can get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset on sale for $269.99 with Amazon’s Renewed Premium deal. And you can score a massive 50% discount on the Blink Mini or Blink Video Doorbell.

Additionally, BLUETTI’s Spring 2023 sale is packed with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and so much more.

In this big roundup, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, June 6.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale

Today’s best tech deals

Free money from Amazon

You can get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more — these are essentials you need anyway, so it’s like free money!

You can find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon