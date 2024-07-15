This Blink camera sale has the best smart home deals of Prime Day

Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is underway with so many great deals. And BGR Deals readers have been saving on tons of different popular products. Examples include Apple AirPods Pro 2, Kasa smart plugs, AirTags, and so much more. On top of all that, Prime Day 2024 deals on Amazon devices have obviously been popular, including Blink home security cameras.

That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, considering that prices start at just $14.99 this year.

Practically everything Amazon makes is discounted today. Seriously, take a look at the Amazon device deals page right now. You can save big on the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K or the popular Echo Show 5. Also, all of Amazon’s Fire Tablets are on sale at the lowest prices of the season. And there are so many more great deals.

If you really want to see the best evidence that it must be Prime Day though, check out Amazon’s massive sale on Blink home security cameras. Prices start at just $14.99 for the Blink Mini camera!

Blink Mini camera deals for Prime Day

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Blink cameras offer an incredible value compared to the competition. Among our readers, however, the Blink Mini has always been particularly popular. Of course, it’s really not that difficult to see why.

The wonderfully compact Blink Mini home security camera offers all the main features you would want from an indoor camera. It also obviously works with Alexa and it integrates so well with other Amazon devices.

But best of all, it retails for just $30. Comparable home cameras from other brands can easily cost $100 or more!

Available on Amazon

Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find some awesome deals on the Blink Mini. Prices start at $14.99 if you only want one Blink Mini camera. You’ll pay the same price per camera when you buy a 2-pack or a 3-pack.

Of note, this price is $1.50 higher than Amazon’s sale price during Prime Day back in July. It’s still a great deal though, and I doubt you’ll find a lower price anytime soon.

Newest Blink models are on sale

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

There are also outstanding deals on the more sophisticated cameras from Blink.

One of the newest Blink models out there is the Blink Mini 2, and our readers love it. I’ve tried this model myself, and I can confirm that it’s a great addition to the Blink lineup.

This model is just like the Blink Mini, offering great 1080p FHD video and all the other features you would expect. But it features a new, updated design with a built-in spotlight. It’s actually the cheapest Blink cam ever that includes a spotlight.

The Blink Mini 2 retails for $60, but it’s only $19.99 during Prime Day.

Available on Amazon

If you’re looking for new outdoor camera models, there are two great Prime Blink camera deals for you to check out.

The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is on sale for $49.99, down from $100, and the Blink Floodlight wireless model is only $64.99 instead of $130.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell deals

Image source: Blink

The Blink Video Doorbell is already one of the most affordable video doorbells out there. With a retail price of $60, it’s 40% less expensive than the cheapest wireless video doorbell from Ring despite the fact that it offers most of the same great features.

You get 1080p FHD video quality, motion alerts, Alexa integration, two-way audio, and plenty more. Plus, the alerts hit your phone quickly, so you don’t leave people standing on your porch for too long before acknowledging them.

Available on Amazon

Blink’s Video Doorbell is a great value at $60. During Prime Day, however, it’s on sale for just $29.99. That matches the all-time low price, and it’s a terrific deal.

Available on Amazon

Also of note, you can pick up the Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 with two-year battery life for just $34.99.49, down from $60.

Blink Outdoor camera deals for Prime Day

Image source: Blink/Amazon

Amazon is also running amazing Prime Day home security deals on the Blink Outdoor camera.

The Blink Outdoor is completely wireless just like the indoor model. But on top of that, it’s also weatherproof. That means you can install Blink Outdoor cameras anywhere within the range of your Wi-Fi network!

During Prime Day 2024, Blink Outdoor 4 cameras start at $39.99, and every bundle is also on sale.

The most popular bundle is the Blink Outdoor 4 3-camera kit, which is 62% off at just $99.99. That’s a new all-time low price for this system.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

These incredible outdoor home security cameras can’t be beaten. Like the Blink Mini camera, they offer incredible value since they’re so much less expensive than rivals. But they also tout 2-year battery life and longer-range wireless. You’re crazy if you don’t snag a few while they’re on sale!

There are also tons of Blink bundles on sale at great Prime Day prices. Be sure to check out the Amazon device deals page on Amazon for all the different discounts.

More Prime Day 2024 coverage

Amazon Prime Day 2024 includes hundreds of thousands of deals that are exclusively available to shoppers who subscribe to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial and shop all of these great Prime Day deals for free.

If you want to check out even more of the best deals of Prime Day 2024, be sure to visit our guide: