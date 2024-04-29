Today’s deals: $989 M3 MacBook Air, $20 Echo Pop, TheraGun massagers, Bose headphones, more

We’re starting off a fresh new week with a ton of great new deals that just popped up. For example, Apple’s latest-generation M3 MacBook Air starts at just $989 right now, and the Apple Studio Display is $300 off. Amazon Echo smart speakers start at just $19.99 for the Echo Pop. Plus, there’s a big sale on TheraGun and TheraFace massagers.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals of the day on Monday, April 29.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Apple’s M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is on sale a the lowest price ever, starting at just $989
- Amazon Echo smart speakers are on sale this week starting at $19.99
- Save up to 60% on TheraGun and TheraFace massagers in this big sale
- Bose headphones are down to the best prices of 2024 so far
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are $189.99 right now, which is a $59 discount
- 🏆 Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Studio Display has a rare $300 discount
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $989 instead of $1,099 (all-time low)
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is $999 at Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to an all-time low of $699 at Walmart!
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Score super-popular TOZO T10 earbuds with 240,000+ 5-star reviews for only $19.99 on sale
- Get a popular $250 Velcase FHD foldable camera drone for just $58.99 on sale
- Nooie smart plugs work with Alexa, Google, and smartphone apps — get them for $3.75 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack for $14.99
- Segway E-Scooters are up to 29% off
- Super Mario Bros Wonder is the best new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s under $50 for the first time
- Score an 11.6-inch Lenovo 300e Chromebook for $78 renewed instead of $198
- FlexiSpot standing desk deals start at just $135.99 for the FlexiSpot 111G, or upgrade to a 3-stage electric standing desk for $289.99 instead of $460
- Save $25 on a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, PS5 Slim, and more with this rare deal
- The GE Profile 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker is $150 in both regular stainless steel and black stainless steel
- The ultra-popular Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is down to $79.99 instead of $130
- Vitamix blenders are up to 15% off right now