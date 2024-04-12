Today’s deals: $89 AirPods, $199 Meta Quest 2, Samsung tablet sale, Shark vacuums, eero Pro 6E, more

We’re ending the week on a high note with some of the best daily deals of the season. Apple AirPods are on sale starting at just $89, and the Meta Quest 2 VR headset is only $199 right now. You can also save big on Samsung tablets, Shark vacuums, eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems, and so much more.
We’ve rounded up all the top deals of the day on Friday, April 12.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Free money from Amazon — Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
- Don’t miss the Meta Quest 2 VR headset while it’s on sale for $199
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet and get a free $100 Amazon gift card
- Shark cordless vacuums are on sale starting at just $99.99
- Lightning-fast eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems are up to 26% off right now — I have the eero Pro 6, and I love it… but this newer system is even better!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Entry-level AirPods are $89 (all-time low) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $60 off at $189
- Apple Watch SE is on sale for $189, the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $329
- CLEARANCE: M2 MacBook Air 13-inch starts at just $849 at Amazon, or get the M2 MacBook Air 15-inch for $999 at Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $1,024 instead of $1,099
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249, the best price of 2024
- M1 MacBook Air is down to only $699 at Walmart!
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes start at $24.96 in this big sale
- Score a $599 Google Pixel 7 for just $399 on sale
- There’s a big BioBidet sale happening right now with discounts on bidets and smart toilet seats
- Over 2,000 people bought these KMC smart plugs in the past month alone, and now they’re on sale for $4 each
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 earphones with mind-blowing bass are on sale with a 23% discount — this is a new all-time low price!
- The meross Smart Temperature Controller turns any AC into a smart air conditioner, and it’s 35% off right now
- All-Clad cookware is 30% off right now
- 📺 FREE TV: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and get a free Samsung 65-inch TV! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- The myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad is on sale for $59 instead of $100
- OnePlus smartphones are discounted today, including the foldable OnePlus Open
- Fire TV Sticks start at $19.99 in Amazon’s new sale
- Save up to $500 on stunning LG OLED TVs