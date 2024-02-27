Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $595 Apple Watch Ultra, $7 Kasa smart bulbs, Ninja cookware, $54 Anker Soundcore earbuds, more

Published Feb 27th, 2024 9:32AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We found so many great daily deals on Tuesday that it’s tough to know where to start. How about renewed Apple Watch Ultra models with blood oxygen sensors for as little as $494.89? You can also get TP-Link Kasa smart LED light bulbs for under $7 each, and Anker Soundcore A40 noise cancelling earbuds for just $53.99.

You’ll find all that and more in this big roundup of the top daily deals on Tuesday, February 27.

More of Today's Deals