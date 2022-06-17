Today’s deals: $5 Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Apple AirTags, Ninja Air Fryer, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon just announced Prime Day 2022 and it’s set to take place on July 12-13. Of course, Amazon also launched a ton of early Prime Day deals that you can already get today, June 17, 2022!
The craziest deal so far is on Amazon’s insanely popular Amazon Smart Plug. Hurry and you can pick up the $25 Amazon Smart Plug with 411,000 5-star reviews for just $5 when you get an Echo Dot 3 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $29.99 or an Echo Dot 4 & Amazon Smart Plug bundle for $32.99.
Want my advice? You should definitely opt for the 4th-gen bundle. It’s so much better and it’s only $3 more!
Also of note, Apple AirTag 4-packs just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon!
Other top deals on Friday include AirPods Pro for just $174.99 (lowest price of 2022!), a top-selling under-cabinet LED light bar for just $13.49, the $30 MyQ smart garage door opener for $19.98, iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa for $179.99, and more.
Plus, you can get the #1 best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus and the Ninja AF101 air fryer both at the lowest prices of the season!
All that is just the tip of the iceberg. Read on for more of the best deals available right now.
Today’s Most Popular Deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on eufy robot vacuums by Anker, the Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, Costa Farms indoor plants, and SKIL power tools
- 🎆 Amazon #1 best-sellers 🎆
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (131,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $42.99) 💤
- Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets (92,000 5-star reviews): $19.99 (reg. $40) 😴
- KIZEN digital meat thermometer (47,000+ 5-star reviews): $12.79 (reg. $20) 🍖
- Katchy indoor fly and mosquito trap (44,000 4/5-star reviews): $31.49 (reg. $45) 🚫🦟🪰🚫
- alli weight loss pills are 25% off when you Subscribe & Save (cancel anytime) 💊💊
- 🍎 Today’s best Apple deals 🍎
- AirPods Pro (lowest price of 2022): $174.99 (reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3 (lowest price of 2022): $149.99 (reg. $179)
- Apple AirPods 2 (lowest price of 2022): $99.99 (reg. $129)
- AirPods Max (lowest price ever): $429 (reg. $549)
- Apple AirTag 4-pack (lowest price ever): $87.99 (reg. $99)
- AirTag 1-pack (rare discount): $27.50 (reg. $29)
- 10.2-inch iPad: $309 (reg. $329)
- iPad mini: $409 (reg. $499)
- Apple Watch SE: $229 (reg. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7: $329 (reg. $399)
- 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱
- Chom Chom roller pet hair remover (82,000 5-star reviews): $26.95 (reg. $30)
- HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats (50,000 5-star ratings): $15.49 (reg. $30)
- Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray (59,000 5-star reviews): $37.99 (reg. $45)
- 💻 Chromebook deals 💻
- Samsung Chromebook 4: $128 (reg. $230)
- ASUS Chromebook CX1: $129 (reg. $300)
- ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3: $299.99 (reg. $370)
- MyQ smart garage door opener with Alexa and Google Assistant is down to $19.98
- Roomba 694 robot vacuum is on sale for $179.99, an all-time low price
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size are only $15.99
Big sales from top retailers
- Bed Bath & Beyond is having a big sale you don’t want to miss
- Best Buy’s daily deals are off the charts this week!
- The Anker store is offering great deals on some of the brand’s best-selling chargers and accessories
- Anker’s smart home brand eufy also has fantastic deals available right now on robot vacuums, home security cameras, video doorbells, and so much more
More Deep Discounts
- Don’t miss Target’s best deals of the day, including 40% off Vera Bradley + Coleman bags
- 🎉 Amazon device deals 🎉
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $19.99 (reg. $30)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 4: $27.99 (reg. $50)
- Echo Dot 3: $24.99 (reg. $40)
- Fire Tablets: All models on sale starting at $39.99
- See all the Amazon device deals on this special Amazon page
- 📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺
- Toshiba 65-inch C350 4K Fire TV: $449.99 (reg. $700)
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!
- Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $109.99 on this page
- Google Nest & Pixel devices are discounted in an unadvertised Amazon sale
- Nest Thermostat: $99 (reg. $129)
- Chromecast: $39.99 (reg. $50)
- $100 off the Pixel 6 Pro
- The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before
- You’ll also find a rare double discount on Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer that slashes it to the lowest price of the season
- Philips Sonicare One rechargeable toothbrush (#1 best-seller): $29.96 (reg. $40)
- Philips Sonicare One battery toothbrush: $19.96 (reg $25)
- Bose wireless headphones, Bose wireless earbuds, and Bose TV soundbars are down to the best prices of 2022
- Give your aching feet a break with 20% off Amazon’s best-selling comfort mat
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $15.49!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Queen air mattress with 26,000 5-star ratings has a rare discount today
- See more of the best one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
Our Favorite Sales
- Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022: Everything you need to know about Prime Day
- Early Prime Day deals: 20 crazy Amazon deals that seem like Prime Day is already here
- Unreal headphones deals: Check out today’s best Bose headphones deals
- FREE MONEY: Amazon gift card deals 2022: How to get $45 for free
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.
