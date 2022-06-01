Bose headphones deals: Deep discounts on headphones & earbuds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for some solid Bose headphones deals, you’re in luck. Amazon is running an unexpected sale on nearly all of Bose’s most popular over-ear wireless headphones and Bluetooth earbuds.

The star of the show right now is definitely the 15% discount on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They’re the latest and greatest model from Bose, and they retail for $329. Pick up a pair today, however, and you’ll only pay $279.

That’s the lowest price of the year so far!

You’ll also find Bose headphones deals on top-of-the-line Bose 700s, though they’re only $20 off right now. Thankfully, there are much deeper discounts on Bose Bluetooth earbuds.

Plus, on top of all that, Bose TV soundbars and subwoofers are on sale right now, too!

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose headphones deals available now

Everyone knows that Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market. But some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune.

The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now. You just need to take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon.

Image source: Bose

Some are familiar deals that we see pretty often. But a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it. The perfect example is Amazon’s Bose headphones deals on the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones ANC headphones. They retail for $329, but today they’re only $279!

The Bose QC45 headphones are the most popular active noise cancelling headphones from Bose. They’re rivaled only by the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that cost $348.

Bose QC45 headphones are able to access Alexa or Google Assistant with the touch of a button. And the noise cancellation is completely unrivaled. You can pretty much go wherever you want with these headphones on and nothing will bother you.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Triple Black List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.00 You Save: $50.00 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These headphones are worth every penny at $329. Now that they’re on sale at the lowest price of the year, you’d have to be crazy to pass them up. This is one of the best Bose headphones deals of 2022 so far!

More Bose headphones on sale

Image source: Bose

In addition to those super-popular Bose headphones deals, there are plenty of other headphones included in this sale.

One popular example is the new and improved Bose 700 model that was recently released. This flagship model retails for $399, but you can save $20 right now.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Bluetooth, Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Built-In Mic… List Price: $399.00 Price: $379.00 You Save: $20.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose Sport Earbuds are also discounted, which is great news. These true wireless earbuds are very popular right now since they’re Bose’s most affordable option. Especially now, while they’re down to $149.

Bose Sport Earbuds - Wireless Earphones - Bluetooth In Ear Headphones for Workouts and Running,… List Price: $179.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $30.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are also on sale if you want ANC capabilities at the lowest price of the year.

Hurry and you can save $80!

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, Triple Black, the Wo… List Price: $279.00 Price: $199.00 You Save: $80.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, there’s another pair of Bose earbuds included in this month’s Bose headphones deals.

Surprisingly, Bose Sleepbuds II have a rare discount right now. These earbuds don’t stream music. Instead, they’re noise cancelling buds that help you sleep at night. They retail for $249, but they’re down to $229 for a limited time.

Bose soundbars & speakers with discounts

Image source: Bose

On top of all those fantastic headphones deals, there are also some best-selling Bose speakers on sale.

Just like Bose headphones, these deals should be around at least until the end of the week. But also just like those Bose headphones deals, they could sell out long before then.

Bose Bass Module 700 - Black- Wireless, Compact Subwoofer List Price:$799.00 Price:$749.00 You Save:$50.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And don’t forget about Bose TV soundbar deals. You can save $100 on the hottest new model available right now — the incredible Bose 900 soundbar!

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-In, Bluetooth connectivity - Black List Price: $899.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $100.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

