

Today’s deals: $30 Amazon credit, rare AirTag sale, Ring Cams, Govee smart lighting, more

By
Published May 19th, 2023 9:47AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Friday’s roundup of our favorite deals includes a pair of offers that will score you $30 in Amazon credit to spend on anything you want. You can use it to get Apple AirTag trackers on sale at the lowest price ever. Ring Cams and Govee smart lights are also discounted today. And AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of 2023.

You also won’t want to miss the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.

Here are our favorite deals of the day on Friday, May 19.

How to get $30 in Amazon credit

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals

Today’s best tech deals

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on Govee smart lighting, Fast & Furious movies, notebooks & journals, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

