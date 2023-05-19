Today’s deals: $30 Amazon credit, rare AirTag sale, Ring Cams, Govee smart lighting, more

Friday’s roundup of our favorite deals includes a pair of offers that will score you $30 in Amazon credit to spend on anything you want. You can use it to get Apple AirTag trackers on sale at the lowest price ever. Ring Cams and Govee smart lights are also discounted today. And AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale at the lowest price of 2023.
You also won’t want to miss the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale with discounts of up to $1,600 off solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more.
Here are our favorite deals of the day on Friday, May 19.
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
- Anyone can score a $15 Amazon credit when they spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- There’s also a second sale just like that one, but it includes more than 500 different household essentials — just use the promo code MAYSTOCKUP when you check out
- You’ll find more offers like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale: Our favorite deals
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $239, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199.99, which is Amazon’s best price of 2023
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are $162 if you want to spend even less
- Entry-level AirPods are $99 today
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- There’s a big one-day sale on Govee smart lighting
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are on sale for $89 — that’s an all-time low of $22.25 each
- Or, get individual AirTags for $27.26 each
- Ring Cams and Ring Video Doorbells have deep discounts today
- Roku Express is down to $24.99 for streaming week
- Also, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99, down from $50
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Want to save even more? Get the Google Pixel 6a for just $329.99
- The Blink Video Doorbell is only $30 instead of $60 with coupon code BLINK
- The same coupon code slashes the Blink Mini to just $17.50
- Ultra-popular KMC WiFi smart plugs are only $4.25 each on sale
- The #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch is on sale for $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are also down to the lowest prices on new and renewed models
- Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Amazon is running not one but two Samsung monitor sales with the deepest discounts of 2023
- The lightning-fast Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is down to the lowest price ever
- See more great sales in our guide on the best Apple deals
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- Sony earbuds and home theater speakers are down to the lowest prices of 2023
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on Govee smart lighting, Fast & Furious movies, notebooks & journals, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: