Today’s deals: $20 Amazon credit, Galaxy Buds2 sale, $200 off M2 MacBook Pro, more

We love finishing the week on a high note. Today’s top deals on Friday include some of the best offers we’ve seen so far this year. A special Amazon sale gives you a $20 bonus credit just for buying things you need around the house anyway. And there’s a big one-day sale on Samsung Galaxy Buds2. Plus, you can save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro, which drops it to the lowest price ever.

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals and you’ll find them here in this big guide.

$20 bonus credit and $20 off Grubhub

If you’ve read our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ve scored plenty of Amazon credit in the past few months. But there are two new deals that we want to highlight for our readers.

First, Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials. Brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more are all included. Be sure to use the coupon code PGSTOCKUP at checkout.

On top of that, there’s a special Grubhub offer for Prime members. Save up to $20 on a Grubhub order with the special coupon code COZY20. Also of note, this deal is in addition to the standard Grubhub offer for Prime subscribers, which gets them a full year of Grubhub+ for free.

Today’s top tech deals

Now it’s time to check out today’s top tech deals:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Samsung Galaxy Buds2, organic cotton bed sheets, the Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SS… $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 chip: 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB ​​​​​​​SSD ​… $1,464.00 Available on Amazon

Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 $16.50 Save up to 50% Available on Amazon

Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… $19.99 ($4.99 each) Available on Amazon

HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $72.00 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $249.00 $214.99 Save up to 14% Available on Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, essential features in a compact design, pair with Ring… $64.99 $38.99 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… $22.99 $18.99 Save up to 17% Available on Amazon

Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $13.29 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $799.72 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… $274.00 $179.00 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $387.95 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon

ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart

FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon