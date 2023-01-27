Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are $55 off in every color today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Samsung is running a special offer where you can get a $100 credit when you reserve a Galaxy S23. That’s a terrific offer — and you also get any launch discounts and bundle deals Samsung has — but another sale is drawing even more attention on Friday. For one day only, Amazon has a Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal that cuts $55 off the retail price.

That means you’ll pay $94.99 for Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 instead of $150. It’s the lowest price ever for these popular noise cancelling earphones, and it’s an impressive $144 less than AirPods Pro 2.

As we noted in our guide on the best AirPods deals, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are $10 off right now at Amazon. You can also get 1st-gen AirPods Pro with a $35 discount, making them $214.99.

Those are decent deals, but neither one can compete with Amazon’s one-day sale on Galaxy Buds 2.

Just like AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer great sound quality and impressive battery life. They also have active noise cancelling tech that blocks out noise in the surrounding area.

Also, Samsung’s AirPods Pro rival comes with a compact case that supports wireless charging. Any standard Qi wireless charging pad will do the trick, like this popular one that’s on sale for $13.29.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and AirPods Pro are indeed very similar. But there’s one glaring difference between them, apart from the stems on Apple’s earphones. Samsung’s true wireless earbuds cost much less money.

With a retail price of $150, Galaxy Buds 2 are already $100 less than AirPods Pro. On Friday, however, Amazon is running a terrific one-day sale. Every available colorway has a $55 discount today. That means you’ll pay just $94.99 no matter which color you want.

Again, this is a one-day sale that’s running on Friday only. We doubt the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be available at this price again anytime soon.