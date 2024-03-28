Today’s deals: $199 Meta Quest 2, $19 Apple AirTags, $699 M1 MacBook Air, $500 Moto Razr, more

Thursday’s featured daily deals include an opportunity to pick up Apple’s M1 MacBook Air for just $699, which is nuts. I’ve never seen any Apple laptop priced that low, let alone a powerful model with an M1 chip and 18 hours of battery life. Other top deals include deep discounts on the Meta Quest 2, Apple AirTags, the foldable Moto Razr smartphone, and more.
Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Thursday, March 28.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and you’ll get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Meta Quest 2 is only $199 today, which is a crazy deal for one of the best VR headsets out there
- The best-selling RENPHO weight & body composition scale is down to $19.99
- You can also save $10 on the new upgraded model that I use
- Logitech PC accessories have deep discounts today
- The $700 foldable Moto Razr is on sale at an all-time low price of $499.99 unlocked
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $74.99 (only $18.75 each!) instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to just $699 at Walmart!
- Apple Watch SE just hit $189, which is the lowest price of 2024
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch is down to $999
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch is $1,204 in one colorway
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $199 instead of $249
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple’s M1 iPad Air is down to $349.99, an all-time low price
- iPad 10th-Gen is $99 off at $349.99
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Waterdrop reverse osmosis water filter systems have huge discounts right now
- I have the Waterdrop G3P800 in my kitchen, and I love it
- 🚨 Amazon will give you $10 off when you spend $50+ on select drinks and snacks
- Popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google compatibility are on sale for $4.25 each when you pick up a 4-pack
- Amazon’s massive sale has 15 pages of deals on Under Armour apparel!
- Eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E mesh wireless systems are 25% off this week
- LG laptops and monitors are up to 50% off right now
- HP laptops and desktops are up to 24% off right now
- TOZO A1 earbuds have tens of thousands of 5-star reviews, and they’re down to $15.99
- Want new high-end headphones? Bose headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
- Oreck commercial vacuums are up to 40% off
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- Save up to 61% on Duracell batteries while they have deep discounts