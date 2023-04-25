Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, $150 off M2 MacBook Air, $20 Fire Stick, Roomba deals, more

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many great tech deals available on Tuesday, it’s tough to tell where we should start. AirPods Pro are down to $199 if you get the first-gen model, and Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is $150 off. First TV Sticks are on sale starting at $19.99. Plus, there are so many awesome Roomba robot vacuum deals, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $350 off, brand-new!

Best of all, there’s a huge BLUETTI blowout sale with up to $1,600 off best-in-class home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!

Here, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 25.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

Bonus Deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on the awesome O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket, Baggallini bags, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon