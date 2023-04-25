Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, $150 off M2 MacBook Air, $20 Fire Stick, Roomba deals, more

There are so many great tech deals available on Tuesday, it’s tough to tell where we should start. AirPods Pro are down to $199 if you get the first-gen model, and Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is $150 off. First TV Sticks are on sale starting at $19.99. Plus, there are so many awesome Roomba robot vacuum deals, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $350 off, brand-new!
Best of all, there’s a huge BLUETTI blowout sale with up to $1,600 off best-in-class home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!
Here, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 25.
Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 Don’t miss this huge BLUETTI sale:
- Visit BLUETTI’s site to save up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line home battery backup units
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle is $400 off. It’s a 12,288Wh setup that can power your entire house for days!
- Or, the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station is on sale for $239 instead of $349, and the BLUETTI AC200MAX is $300 off
- Amazon is running a huge Apple Watch Series 7 sale with discounts of up to $350 off brand-new Series 7 models
- Want a Series 8 or an Apple Watch SE instead? Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals
- The Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system is on sale for $99 instead of $269, which is a new all-time low price
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX)
- Every other Fire TV Stick model is also on sale with prices starting at $19.99
- First-generation AirPods Pro are on sale for $199
- Other deals on AirPods models start at $99
- Our guide on the best AirPods deals has more info
- There’s a huge Roomba robot vacuum sale with prices starting at $179
- See all the deals right here
- Get a 4-pack of Apple AirTag Bluetooth trackers for $89.99 instead of $99
- Certified Refurbished Echo Dots are on sale starting at $21.99
- You can also get Echo Dot 4 refurbs for $22.99 each instead of $45 — that’s an even better deal!
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is down to the lowest price yet thanks to a $150 discount
- Or, get the newer M2 Mac mini instead for $529, down from $599
- Save up to 40% off 23andMe DNA tests
Bonus Deals
- Score up to $45 in Amazon bonus credit:
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from top brands including Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on protein bars & protein powders
- Get $15 when you spend $60+ on energy drinks
- Find more deals like these in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on the awesome O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket, Baggallini bags, and Target’s best daily deals.
See more of today’s top deals right here: