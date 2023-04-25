Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode ChatGPT app Watch Yellowstone iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snapstreak GPT-5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro, $150 off M2 MacBook Air, $20 Fire Stick, Roomba deals, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 25th, 2023 9:17AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many great tech deals available on Tuesday, it’s tough to tell where we should start. AirPods Pro are down to $199 if you get the first-gen model, and Apple’s M2 MacBook Air is $150 off. First TV Sticks are on sale starting at $19.99. Plus, there are so many awesome Roomba robot vacuum deals, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $350 off, brand-new!

Best of all, there’s a huge BLUETTI blowout sale with up to $1,600 off best-in-class home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more!

Here, the shopping experts at BGR will share our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, April 25.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Those are just some of the deals you’ll find in today’s roundup. Now, it’s time to dive into the rest.

Today’s top tech deals

Bonus Deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on the awesome O-Cedar Easywring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket, Baggallini bags, and Target’s best daily deals.

See more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals