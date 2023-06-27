Today’s deals: $19 earbuds, $26 myQ, $190 Roomba, $47 foldable drone, $799 M1 MacBook Air, more

In addition to our guide on the best early Prime Day deals, we’ve rounded up a ton of great deals that are available to everyone, not just Prime members. TOZO T10 earbuds are down to $18.99, and the myQ smart garage door opener is on sale for $25.57. The Roomba 621 is 24% off at $189.99. Plus, a popular foldable camera drone is only $47.49, thanks to a double discount. And don’t miss AirPods Pro 2 on sale for just $199.
This roundup is packed full of all the best daily deals we could find on Tuesday, June 27.
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: The myQ smart garage door opener that lets you control your garage with a smartphone or Alexa is 15% off at $25.57
- TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $5.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale at the lowest price ever ($59.66, which is 15% off!)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for just $199
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $133
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Score an awesome RADCLO mini foldable 1080p camera drone on sale for $47.49
- ❗LAST CHANCE: The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, ends June 30, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for more)
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999
- Or, save $65 on Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Check out more of the best laptop deals in our guide
- 2023 Samsung 4K smart TVs are up to $400 off
- Save 30% on the Level Lock Touch Edition smart lock that everyone loves
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249.99, which is an all-time low
- The newer 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for $399, which is also the lowest price yet
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($89.99)
- TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 228,000 5-star Amazon ratings are down to $18.99
- Brand-new TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.99
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off
- That includes the Dyson V8 for just $349!
- iRobot’s Roomba 621 robot vacuum is only $189.99, down from $250
- Or, upgrade to the Shark RV1001AE IQ robot vacuum with auto-empty for $299.99 instead of $600
Featured offers: BLUETTI Summer 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $660 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $900 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
$30 in Amazon credit is up for grabs
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Another $15 Amazon credit is available for Prime members in this special Prime Day Amazon Photos promotion
- Prime members can also get two years of Grubhub+ for free if they sign up by July 5
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: