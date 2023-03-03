Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $18 security cameras, $199 ASUS Vivobook, $25 Fire Stick, $179 Roomba, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 3rd, 2023 8:54AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Friday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Friday’s top deals include so many best-sellers that are down to all-time low prices. The action begins with a big sale on Bose speakers and headphones, with prices starting at just $89. You’ll also find YI home security cameras on sale for $18 each, and the Fire TV Stick 4K half off at $24.99.

In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, March 3.

Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

