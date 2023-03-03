Today’s deals: $18 security cameras, $199 ASUS Vivobook, $25 Fire Stick, $179 Roomba, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Friday’s top deals include so many best-sellers that are down to all-time low prices. The action begins with a big sale on Bose speakers and headphones, with prices starting at just $89. You’ll also find YI home security cameras on sale for $18 each, and the Fire TV Stick 4K half off at $24.99.
In this roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite daily deals from Friday, March 3.
Today’s top tech deals
- Super-popular YI home security cameras with 22,000+ 5-star reviews are only $18 each when you buy a 4-pack
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $24.99 if you use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout
- Here are some of the hottest sales in our guide on the best laptop deals:
- The ASUS Vivobook L210 laptop with Windows 11 is down to $199.99 (reg. $250)
- Score an HP 3NU57UT 11.6-inch Chromebook for $69.99 renewed (reg. $250)
- Apple’s powerful M2 MacBook Pro is $150 off at $1,149.99 (reg. $1,299)
- The blazing-fast MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is down to $1,999.97 (reg. $2,499)
- Our favorite Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch laptop is on sale for $375 (reg. $959)
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods 2 are on sale for $99
- 1st-Gen AirPods Pro are on sale for $194.99 at Amazon, or you’ll find AirPods Pro 2 on sale for 229.95
- Check out our guide on the best AirPods deals for more discounts
- Amazon’s best-selling Echo Dot 3rd-Gen is down to $19.99, which is 50% off
- Visit our guide for more Echo Dot deals
- Roomba robot vacuum deals start at $179 right now for the Roomba 694 with Alexa
ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on leg massagers, portable projectors, shower mirrors, and Target’s best daily deals.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.