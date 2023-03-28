Today’s deals: $166 AirPods Pro, rare AirTag deals, $1,200 off Samsung OLED TV, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top tech deals of the day include some seriously impressive sales. Apple AirPods Pro are down to only $166 on Amazon if you get a renewed model. You’ll also find AirPods on sale for $99, and there’s a rare deal on AirTag Bluetooth trackers. You can save a whopping $1,200 on a Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED TV. Plus, Amazon slashed up to $340 off the Apple Watch Series 7 price, and there are so many fantastic Ring Video Doorbell deals.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will share our favorite sales on Tuesday, March 29.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Barbie dolls, robot pool cleaners, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon