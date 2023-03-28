Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $166 AirPods Pro, rare AirTag deals, $1,200 off Samsung OLED TV, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 28th, 2023 9:31AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Tuesday’s top tech deals of the day include some seriously impressive sales. Apple AirPods Pro are down to only $166 on Amazon if you get a renewed model. You’ll also find AirPods on sale for $99, and there’s a rare deal on AirTag Bluetooth trackers. You can save a whopping $1,200 on a Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED TV. Plus, Amazon slashed up to $340 off the Apple Watch Series 7 price, and there are so many fantastic Ring Video Doorbell deals.

In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR Deals will share our favorite sales on Tuesday, March 29.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: We also found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Barbie dolls, robot pool cleaners, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

