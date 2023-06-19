Today’s deals: $15 headphones, $30 TP-Link WiFi extender, $799 M1 MacBook Air, $50 Ring Cam, more

We hope all of our readers had a great Father’s Day, and we hope you’re ready for some awesome leftover Father’s Day sales. Hot new TOZO A1 earphones are on sale for $15.29. TP-Link has a few great sales on WiFi extenders and WiFi 6 mesh systems. You’ll also find the M1 MacBook Air on sale for $799.99 and Ring Cam deals from $49.99. Plus, there are some amazing Visible deals with wireless service starting at $25/mo. And a leftover Father’s Day Roomba sale has the best prices of the year so far.
Here, you’ll find all of our favorite daily deals on Monday, June 19.
Featured offers: BLUETTI Spring 2023 sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $400 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- TOP DEAL: Save a TON on your wireless service with Visible deals, including $50 off iPhones and 25% off the Visible+ service plan!
- 🚨 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is down to the lowest price ever on Amazon ($59.99, which is 14% off!)
- The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at an all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage of this Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal for eligibility details)
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is 60% off at $59.49
- Or, upgrade to the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell wireless model for $99.99, down from $200
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are 10% off ($22.25 each)
- Score a TP-Link RE315 WiFi extender on sale for $29.99 instead of $50
- TP-Link Deco WiFi 6 mesh wireless systems are up to 22% off
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199.99, down from $249
- Entry-level AirPods are only $99
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149 with a Lightning charging case, or get renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe for $134.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more sales
- Get the TOZO T10 Bluetooth earbuds with 227,000 5-star Amazon ratings for $20
- New TOZO A1 earbuds already have 37,000 5-star reviews, and they’re on sale for $15.29
- The M1 MacBook Air is down to $799.99 instead of $999 — that’s the lowest price ever
- Apple’s just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air already has a $65 discount!
- The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is down to $999 at B&H ($200 off)
- Or, save $49 on the just-released 15-inch M2 MacBook Air
- Ring Cams start at $49.99 in today’s sale
- Save $50 on a renewed Meta Quest 2 since no one can afford to spend $3,499 on Apple’s Vision Pro
- Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 26% off in Amazon’s featured sale
- Tile item finders are 20% off
- Save $140 on one of our favorite HP 17-inch laptops
- Visit our extensive guide on the best laptop deals for more great offers
Get a $15 Amazon credit
- You can score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Find more offers like this in BGR’s guide on Amazon gift card deals
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: