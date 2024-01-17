Roomba robot vacuum deals: Save on Combo j7+, j5+, 694, more

The New Year has arrived, so a bunch of top brands are offering their best sales of the season. The latest addition to the list is iRobot, which just kicked off some of the most impressive Roomba robot vacuum deals I have seen in a long time. As a matter of fact, nearly every top Roomba model is on sale right now at the lowest price since Black Friday.

Deals start at just $159.97 for the Roomba 694 robot vacuum, which is the perfect entry-level model for people in search of a no-frills autonomous vacuum. Or, if you want something a bit more modern, you’ll find deep discounts on all of iRobot’s top models, including the Roomba Combo j9+, which is my favorite new model. Also on sale are the Roomba i3+ EVO and the newest addition, the Roomba Combo j7+. Of note, the Combo j7+ is down to $699 instead of $1,099, which is $100 less than the previous all-time low price.

There are tons of different deals, but I’ll start with the model that’s one of my favorite new robot vacuums. It’s also one of iRobot’s most expensive robot vacuums, so this is a great opportunity to save some money.

Check out my Roomba s9+ review, and you’ll see that this model is one of the only robot vacuums that can tackle my dog’s hair on carpets. It’s the most powerful Roomba robot vacuum ever made, and it’s down to the lowest price ever thanks to a 30% discount. That drops it to $984.46, matching an all-time low.

The Roomba Combo j9+ has 100% more suction than Roomba’s previous-generation high-end models, according to iRobot. Plus, it has high-quality dual rubber rollers that agitate better than most other robot vacuums I’ve tested.

Then, there’s the built-in mop. This model has all of the advanced mopping features you would expect, and the base station refills the water tank each time the Combo j9+ is done mopping. The only big feature it’s lacking is an auto-wash function that cleans and dries the mop pads. Other models in this price range can do that, but some people prefer to just switch out the mop pads anyway.

In my many years here at BGR, I’ve tested more than 100 different models, so I know what I’m talking about. The Roomba Combo j9+ is one of the best and most advanced robot vacuums ever made, and it’s a bargain while it’s on sale with such a huge discount.

If you’re willing to forgo a bit of power in exchange for smarts, the Roomba Combo j7+ is also down to the lowest price ever.

My Roomba j7+ review makes it crystal clear that this is a great robot vacuum. It’s also one of iRobot’s smartest robot vacuums, thanks to AI features that identify and avoid obstacles. The Combo j7+ is just as good at vacuuming, plus it adds a built-in mopping system.

My only real gripe with the Roomba j7+ series is the fact that it’s not great with certain pet hair, including my dog’s. You can read all about it in my review, but that’s the main reason I prefer the higher-end s9 and j9 series over this model. If you don’t have a dog with long hair that sheds like crazy though, this obviously doesn’t apply to you.

The Combo j7+ retails for $1,099, but it’s down to $699 right now. Or, you can spend even less money and get the Roomba Combo j5+ on sale for $498.98. It’s not as powerful, but it has nearly all the same smart features as the pricier Combo j7+.

Several other excellent Roomba robot vacuum deals are available right now, like the $275 Roomba 694 that’s on sale for $159.97. This is probably the best price you’ll see anytime soon on any Roomba model.

Plus, you can get a great deal on the Roomba i3+ EVO, which is iRobot’s cheapest model with an auto-empty base station.

Check out all the deals right here.