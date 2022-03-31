Click to Skip Ad
Thursday’s deals: ASUS laptops, SanDisk storage, $10 wireless charger, $50 Echo Buds, more

Maren Estrada
March 31st, 2022 at 9:24 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Thursday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the last day of March and retailers are offering insane deals today. That’s right, Amazon and others are making one last push on the final day of Q1. As a result, you can save so much money on popular products like ASUS laptops, SanDisk digital storage, and more. Plus, Amazon’s Echo Buds noise cancelling earbuds are down to $49.9 instead of $120, and best-selling wireless chargers are only $10 each.

In this big roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

5 best deals of the day on Thursday, March 31

To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.

All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.

  1. There is a massive one-day sale on digital storage from SanDisk, WD, Samsung, and more — save on microSD cards, portable SSD drives, and so much more!
  2. Amazon’s AirPods Pro rivals — the popular Echo Buds — are on sale for a new all-time low price of just $49.99! AirPods Pro retail for $249, so Echo Buds are $200 cheaper right now.
  3. Best-selling ASUS laptops, Chromebooks, and desktops start at just $199.99, today only
  4. Get a 2-pack of Amazon’s best-selling Yootech wireless charging pads for just $19.99 — that’s only $10 each!
  5. LAST CHANCE: We found a secret sale on the awesome Fire TV Stick 4K Max! Get it at an all-time low price of $34.99 instead of $55 with promo code ADDFTV (terms & conditions apply) — this deal is set to end on March 31, so it’s your last chance to save

Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.

Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.

💥 ONE DAY ONLY 💥

🍎 Amazing Apple deals 🍎

🚨 Spotlight deals 🚨

🔥 The hottest Amazon device deals 🔥

💸 All-time low prices 💸

Check out more of today’s hottest daily deals right here:

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black List Price:$119.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$70.00 (58%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$33.59 You Save:$16.40 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.50 You Save:$28.49 (57%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$18.97 ($4.74 / Count) You Save:$1.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) List Price:$179.00 Price:$169.98 You Save:$9.02 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$39.95 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, Louder Volume, Crystal Clear Stereo Sound, Rich Bass,… List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$46.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.00 You Save:$30.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$15.99 ($0.40 / Count) You Save:$25.00 (61%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… List Price:$16.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$2.00 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff &amp; Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

