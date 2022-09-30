Sony WH1000XM4 headphones price is $299 with this hidden deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Sony’s hotly-anticipated next-generation Sony WH1000XM4 headphones were finally released a couple of years ago. And now, upgraded Sony WH1000XM5 headphones are here. Unfortunately for shoppers on a budget, however, they’re both quite expensive. Thankfully, there’s a hidden Sony WH1000XM4 price cut on Amazon that’s going to save you some money.

Sony WH1000XM4 headphones cost $350 and they’re worth every penny if you have that kind of money to spare. But before you order a pair from Best Buy or another retailer, there’s a secret you should know about:

Amazon is offering a huge discount on Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones if you know where to find a special hidden deal.

Sony WH1000XM4 price cut

First and foremost, the WH1000XM4 model is definitely an upgrade compared to the previous-generation WH1000XM3 ANC headphones. They offer improved battery life, better sound quality, and a few additional updates.

Sony didn’t make any big changes like adding new drivers or changing the tuning. But they’re still a big step forward. Other upgrades include tweaks to ANC, support for multiple device connections, wearing detection, and 5 mics for improved voice call quality. You also get Sony’s DSEE Extreme upscaling tech, which is definitely appreciated.

Those are all great updates and you get them all for $350, the same price Sony used to charge for the WH1000XM3 model.

But if you know about this secret, you won’t pay that price for your new Sony WH1000XM4 headphones.

If ever there was a time to upgrade your personal audio experience and pick up a pair of industry-leading Sony WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones, now is that time.

These headphones still retail for about $350. And people swarmed Amazon earlier this year when they dropped to $298 on Amazon.

Today, there’s a hidden sale that isn’t being marketed or advertised anywhere. And it slashes the beloved Sony WH1000XM4 headphones to just $299, matching the sale price from earlier this year!

It’s simple: multiple sellers are offering an International model at a discount. It has a different SKU and a seller warranty. But these are the exact same Sony WH1000XM4 headphones you know and love, yet the price is lower.

Sony WH1000XM4 fast facts

Here are some things to keep in mind if you’re considering these awesome Sony WH1000XM4 headphones:

Sony’s industry-leading noise cancelling technology has been lauded by reviewers and audiophiles around the world

Enjoy a virtually soundproof experience that is fully customizable and tunable in the free Sony smartphone app

Built-in mic lets you make hands-free phone calls

Support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant gives you voice access to all your music and other voice commands

Access your voice assistant with a single touch

Gesture support adds great features to these headphones — for example, cover the right ear cup with your hand to enter quick attention mode, which turns down the volume on your music for quick conversations

Touch control lets you swipe and tap to switch tracks, adjust the volume, and take phone calls

A single charge provides up to 30 hours of playtime, even with noise cancelling enabled

Sony’s exclusive dedicated HD Noise-Canceling Processor powers the class-leading ANC on these headphones

