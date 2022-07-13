Nice threads: Prime Day 2022 clothing deals for men from adidas, Levi’s, Champion

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

You’re going to like looking in the mirror. That’s after you visit Amazon during the Prime Day men’s clothing sale. This will help you change up your style and replenish your wardrobe. You can upgrade your clothes with holes in them. Toss those away because Prime Day is here.

Amazon Prime Day is a sales extravaganza. Two days full of sales and it’s full speed ahead right now. Check out the Prime Day hub with all of the deals that are live. Don’t forget about the BGR deals post that counts downs the top bargains during the sales event.

But if you’re looking for Prime Day men’s clothing deals, you’re in luck. There are a ton throughout the two days. Here are some of our favorites.

Get Prime Day men’s clothing deals from adidas

adidas is a trusted brand for sportswear. Some of the best Prime Day men’s clothing deals are offered in athletic wear. The adidas Men’s Essential Warm-Up 3 Stripes Track Top is one of our favorite deals. It comes in black with white striping and features a zipper closure. The regular fit is not too tight or too loose.

Also, this is made from 100% polyester and can be washed in the washing machine. It comes in multiple sizes, but all of them are marked down from the original $50 price. Get one for just $26.25 now.

If you’re looking for tracksuit bottoms to go with that top, the adidas Men’s Essentials Warm-Up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms make a ton of sense. These have a pull-on closure and feature front pockets for storage. The elastic waiste and drawcord let you pick how tight you want to keep them. The open hem adds comfort. It’s only $21 for a pair of large.

Get an adidas Men’s Basic Badge Of Sport Tee to go with your set. It comes in many different sizes and colors/patterns. The ribbed crewneck keeps its shape, even after many wears. It’s a casual tee with everyday comfort. This is discounted to just $13.13.

Replace your old undergarments

If you’re in need of new underwear, you’re like almost everyone else. adidas has Prime Day men’s clothing deals for underwear as well. The adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Brief 3-Pack is on sale in different colors and sizes.

Made from 91% polyester and 9% spandex, it has a 5-inch inseam that won’t ride up much. Providing all-day comfort, the boxer briefs have a no-gap fly. Also, the material dries quickly. Nab a pack for only $20.16.

If you prefer a different brand of underwear, Calvin Klein has some boxer briefs that are also discounted. The Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch 7-Pack Boxer Brief will replenish that underwear drawer. Spun in pure cotton yarn with spandex fibers, they wick away moisture. The contoured pouch provides support where you need it most.

Designed for a full rise and a waist that sits above the hip, you’ll enjoy comfort when you put them on. They are to be washed in cold water and are only $44.45, a savings of nearly $20.

You can also opt for a pack of Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear Cotton Classics 5-Pack of Boxer Briefs. These provide supreme breathability and have a soft, flexible waistband. Get them for just $31.61 now. A 3-pack of boxer briefs can also be purchased for $22.05.

Amazon Essentials has you covered

For a go-to place when it comes to clothing that won’t cost you a ton, Amazon Essentials has proven worthy. There aren’t exceptions on Prime Day, as you can get some great deals now. A two-pack of Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt in either black or white is a smart decision to grab. Made from 100% cotton, they fit close to the body for a slim silhouette look.

The lightweight jersey fabric is comfortable. There is a crew neckline and there are no tags that might annoy you. Either pack is $9 for a limited time.

For shorts, you have multiple options as well. There are the Amazon Essentials Men’s Performance Tech Loose-Fit Shorts that come in a pack of two. Made from 100% polyester, these feature a roomy fit through the hips, legs, and thighs. With the moisture-wicking properties, you’re sure to love these to work out in. All the different color varieties and sizes are only $13.20 for two pairs right now.

You’ll also be able to get Amazon Essentials Men’s Classic-Fit 9″ Shorts on sale. With a button closure and 100% cotton build, they are comfortable and land around the knee. They are soft and lightweight and sit at the waist. Sizes and color vary, but the price is down to $11.10. Couple that with a five-pack of dress socks for that same price and you’re set for shorts weather or pants weather.

Prime Day men’s clothing deals for Champion

Get a good sweat in with multiple clothing deals from Champion. Champion Men’s Everyday Fitted Ankle Cotton Pants are great for lounging or working out in. Featuring a drawstring closure and the comfort of US-grown cotton knit, they are built to last. The fitted hem and elasticized cuffs offer a neat look. Side-seam pockets let you store items with ease. Save $12 by snagging a pair for just $18.

But if you prefer a tighter fit, the Champion Men’s Everyday Cotton Jogger is also discounted. These have a similar make and build. But they taper to the ankle, meaning the fitted cuffs don’t get in the way. You can customize the size with the drawstring. They are also just $18 right now as are the Champion Men’s Everyday Cotton Open Bottom Pant.

If you’re looking for shorts, the Champion Men’s Shorts, Mesh Shorts, 9″ make for a great pair of basketball shorts. The athletic fit is just what you’re looking for. These are offered in many sizes and colors and are only $15, down 46%.

You can also pick cotton shorts from Champion if you don’t want mesh ones. You can wear these anywhere and the elastic waistband works with you for a better fit. These are down to just $12 for the time being.

Style up your jeans

For those who hare in desperate need of jeans, Levi’s has you covered. The Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Jeans are some of the most classic ones on the market. They sit at the waist and offer extra room in the thigh. They are straightlegged and offer a bit of stretch, thanks to the organic cotton build. Save up to 45% off a pair now.

For larger men, the Levi’s Big & Tall 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans might be a better choice. These are loose through the seat and thighs. They are offered in larger and taller sizes to better accommodate. The zipper closure is sturdy. They are just $38.70 now.

Since it is summer, you’re probably more likely to think of wearing shorts now. Levi’s Men’s 469 Loose Short are a good pick. These sit below the waist for a longer fit. There is extra room through the seat and thighs. They fall below the knee. Snag a pair for just $25.65.

But if you want a more standard fit, the Levi’s Men’s 505 Regular Fit Short deliver that. These sit at the waist and fall at the knee. They also have extra room for a more comfortable seated experience. They are down as low as $12.28 today.

Enjoy more Prime Day men’s clothing sales

These aren’t the only apparel deals for you to enjoy. Take a look at more that is being offered right now!

