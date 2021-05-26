Prime Day prices are here early for Amazon’s hottest Fire TV devices

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It would be next to impossible to figure out how many Amazon devices have gone on sale with deep discounts so far in the first half of the year, but Fire TV Stick deals have generally been few and far between. We’ve seen a few sales pop up over the course of the first five months of 2021, but none of those sales slashed prices to anywhere near all-time lows. But with Memorial Day less than a week away and Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, we have some good news. Amazon is finally offering some outstanding deals on Fire TV gadgets this week.

BGR Deals readers have been swarming to buy the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is down to just $24.99 right now, but we don’t think any of you should jump on that deal anymore. Why would we say that? Well, it’s because the insanely popular Fire TV Stick 4K is such a huge upgrade compared to that entry-level model, and a somewhat secret sale that just popped up means you can get one for only $5 more than the Lite model! Just use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout to score the extra savings. There are also deep discounts on two more popular Fire TV products — it’s pretty much like Prime Day 2021 just started early!

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K

It’s true that Amazon kicked off 2021 with some great Amazon device deals and we’ve seen several more come and go over the past few months. But just about all of the hottest deals we’ve seen on Amazon’s various device lineups over the past couple of weeks have now vanished. All those great bundle deals that popped up for Mother’s Day 2021 are gone too, and only a few Amazon devices are on sale left this week. The good news is that the list of remaining Amazon device deals happens to include two of the most popular Amazon gadgets you can buy. It’s also a bit of a surprise since these particular Amazon gadgets haven’t been discounted very often over the past few months.

The Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers (there are a bunch of excellent Roku deals available right now at Amazon, by the way). Now, the most affordable product in that lineup is even more affordable thanks to a great discount.

Head to Amazon and you’ll find the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $24.99. For those unaware of this latest addition to Amazon’s Fire TV product catalog, the device itself is exactly the same as the regular Fire TV Stick. The only difference is the remote, which is still an Alexa Voice Remote but lacks the extra power and volume buttons to control your TV. If that’s not a deal-breaker for you, definitely take advantage of this bargain! That’s a solid deal, but we recommend skipping it despite how attractive it is. Our reasoning has nothing to do with the Fire TV Stick Lite itself, of course. Instead, we recommend snagging yourself a Fire TV Stick 4K because a new sale that just popped up means you can get one for just $5 more!

There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, and it’s on sale right now for just $29.99. Just use the coupon code HELLOFTV at checkout and you’ll drop the price all the way down to a penny under $30. That’s the lowest price of 2021 so far.

Finally, there are two more Fire TV deals that our readers need to know about. if you want it all you can pick up a $120 Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. It’s basically a Fire TV Stick 4K combined with an Echo Dot, and people love it! And last but certainly not least, the Fire TV Blaster that lets you control your TV and soundbar using Alexa voice commands is on sale for $19.99 instead of $35.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote | Dolby Vision | 2018 release

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick product

Supports streaming in resolutions up to Full HD (1080p)

Comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which is just like the standard model but without extra buttons to control your TV

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device | 2020 r…

Fire TV Cube

Amazon’s fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device

Gives users access to 4K Ultra HD content, as well as support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ content

Built-in speaker and hands-free Alexa support mean the Fire TV Cube basically has an Echo Dot built right in!

Control your compatible soundbar or other sound system and change channels with your voice

You can also use it to control all your smart home gadgets or to access thousands of other Alexa skills

Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD | 2019 release

Fire TV Blaster

Amazon’s Fire TV Blaster lets you use your voice to turn your TV on and off or to control the volume on your television or compatible soundbar

Requires a Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and later), Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV (3rd Gen) as well as an Echo smart speaker or smart display

Fire TV Blaster - Add Alexa voice controls for power and volume on your TV and soundbar (requir…

