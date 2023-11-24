Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deals for Black Friday 2023

Most people out there know that electric toothbrushes are much better than regular toothbrushes. They clean better and deeper for most people, and they also help promote gum health. For some reason, however, there are still people out there who haven’t made the switch. But that changes now, thanks to Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals with prices starting at just $20.95.

We’ll cover all the best Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush deals of the season right here in this comprehensive guide.

In addition to this Philips Sonicare sale, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this huge list of Black Friday 2023 deals.

Everyone needs a good electric toothbrush

Image source: Philips/Amazon

You might be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush. Upgrade to an electric toothbrush model, and you’ll have cleaner teeth, stronger gums, and even better breath.

The issue, however, is that not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals ahead of the holidays.

Best Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals

For Black Friday 2023, prices start at less than $21 for the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush.

At just $20.95, the Philips Sonicare One is a full-featured, battery-powered electric toothbrush with a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Black Friday deal.

Available on Amazon

On top of that Philips Sonicare One deal, there are also a few more Black Friday deals worth exploring. These deals get you more advanced models with wireless charging stands for your bathroom counter.

First, the $110 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is on sale for $59.96. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features. Examples include three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

Available on Amazon

Or, if you want an upgrade, the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 with adjustable intensity and 14-day battery life is also on sale.

This model retails for $180, but it’s down to $109.96 for Black Friday 2023.

Available on Amazon

Next up, the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 electric toothbrush is the best of the bunch. It retails for $200 and it includes so many great features.

While these Black Friday Philips Sonicare deals are available, you can pick one up for just $119.99.

Available on Amazon

Last but certainly not least, we have the cream of the crop.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9750 is one of the best electric toothbrush models that has ever been made. It has all of the latest tech, and it connects to your smartphone so you get all sorts of insights.

Philips Sonicare’s 9570 retails for a whopping $340, which prices it well out of reach for most people. During Black Friday, however, it’s down to an all-time low of $199.96.

Available on Amazon

