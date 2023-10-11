Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Prime Big Deal Days Amazon gift card deals Nintendo Switch 2 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals Home & Kitchen

Best Philips Sonicare deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

By
Published Oct 11th, 2023 11:06AM EDT
Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrushes
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

There are some seriously impressive oral care deals available during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11. Crest and Colgate deals offer the lowest prices of the year on teeth whitening strips and toothpaste. On top of that, there are some fantastic Philips Sonicare deals during Amazon’s October sale, and you should definitely take advantage.

For two days only, you can score best-selling electric toothbrushes at the lowest price of the year. That includes the awesome Philips Sonicare One, which is on sale for only $29.96.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Make sure you check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Big Deal Days sales.

Plus, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Big Deal Days deals.

You need a good electric toothbrush

Prime Day deals on Philips Sonicare toothbrushesImage source: Philips/Amazon

You might be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush.

Of course, not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. But Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Philips Sonicare deals

The star of the show is definitely the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush.

For just $29.96, you get a full-featured rechargeable electric toothbrush and a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Prime deal.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

In addition to that Philips Sonicare One deal, there are also some additional models on sale.

My favorite upgrade pick is the $110 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300, which is on sale with a nice discount. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features. Examples include three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

In addition to those electric toothbrushes, there are also some deals on replacement brush heads. After all, everyone with an electric toothbrush knows that big sales events like Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect time to load up on brush heads.

Among all the deals I’ve seen on Philips Sonicare brush heads, two stand out this year.

First, we have the super-popular Brushmo Replacement Sonicare Toothbrush Heads 8-pack, which is down to $14.21 instead of $30. This listing has more than 20,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

If you want to spend even less per brush head, you can pick up a 16-pack of Aoxgao brush heads for $15.98.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year:

Don’t Miss: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023: Best deals at the lowest prices

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News