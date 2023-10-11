Best Philips Sonicare deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

There are some seriously impressive oral care deals available during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event on October 10-11. Crest and Colgate deals offer the lowest prices of the year on teeth whitening strips and toothpaste. On top of that, there are some fantastic Philips Sonicare deals during Amazon’s October sale, and you should definitely take advantage.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

For two days only, you can score best-selling electric toothbrushes at the lowest price of the year. That includes the awesome Philips Sonicare One, which is on sale for only $29.96.

See Pricing See Pricing

Make sure you check out Amazon’s deals hub for all the latest Prime Big Deal Days sales.

Plus, BGR’s team of shopping experts rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Big Deal Days deals.

You need a good electric toothbrush

Image source: Philips/Amazon

You might be the most attentive brusher in the world. But a traditional toothbrush will simply never work as well as a high-quality electric toothbrush.

Of course, not all electric toothbrushes are created equal. But Philips Sonicare is one of the best in the business, and it’s running some terrific deals for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023.

Best Prime Early Access Sale Philips Sonicare deals

The star of the show is definitely the Philips Sonicare One electric toothbrush.

For just $29.96, you get a full-featured rechargeable electric toothbrush and a handy carrying case. That way, it’s easy to travel with.

Then, on top of that, you get two extra Sonicare brush heads since this deal is a special bundle!

This bundle comes in three different colors, and all three are included in this Prime deal.

Available on Amazon

In addition to that Philips Sonicare One deal, there are also some additional models on sale.

My favorite upgrade pick is the $110 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300, which is on sale with a nice discount. It has the Sonicare design people love, plus a bunch of great features. Examples include three different cleaning modes and a pressure sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard.

Available on Amazon

In addition to those electric toothbrushes, there are also some deals on replacement brush heads. After all, everyone with an electric toothbrush knows that big sales events like Prime Big Deal Days are the perfect time to load up on brush heads.

Among all the deals I’ve seen on Philips Sonicare brush heads, two stand out this year.

First, we have the super-popular Brushmo Replacement Sonicare Toothbrush Heads 8-pack, which is down to $14.21 instead of $30. This listing has more than 20,000 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Available on Amazon

If you want to spend even less per brush head, you can pick up a 16-pack of Aoxgao brush heads for $15.98.

Available on Amazon

More Prime Big Deal Days 2023 coverage

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

BGR is the best place to follow all of Amazon’s most popular deals from the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event. Here are some of our best guides that show you all the hottest deals this year: