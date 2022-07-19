MacBook Air price is $150 off on Amazon, or save $250 on MacBook Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Are you looking for the fastest and most responsive experience possible on a laptop computer? You don’t need to spend a small fortune on a custom gaming machine with a gazillion gigabytes of RAM. All you need is a new Apple notebook with Apple’s incredible M1 chip. And prices actually start much lower than you might think! That’s especially true for Apple’s thinnest M1 laptop. As a matter of fact, Amazon’s lowest MacBook Air price of the year is available right now!

These deals are just as good as what we saw on Prime Day 2022.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, B… Price: $1,249.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The latest-generation MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop you can get with the new M1 chipset. As if you don’t already know, Apple’s M1 is the SoC that’s making all kinds of waves right now.

This entry-level Apple laptop is still powerful enough to computer crush rival Windows laptops that cost twice as much. And that’s especially true while you can save up to $150 on Amazon!

Then, if you really want to step things up, you can pick up the MacBook Pro 14-Inch instead and save up to $250.

Best MacBook Air price discount of 2022

Apple’s new MacBook Air laptop is lightning-fast. In fact, if you upgrade from the previous-generation Air, you won’t believe how impressive the performance gains are. This new MacBook Air is even faster than previous-generation MacBook Pro models!

And Incredibly, Amazon has the MacBook Air available right now at the lowest price of the year.

Hurry and you can pick up the latest and greatest MacBook Air for just $929. I do mean hurry, however, because at least one colorway is already sold out as of the time of this writing.

Amazon might get more MacBook Air inventory soon at this price. But the more likely possibility is that Amazon will soon sell out of its inventory and the deal will be over.

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $1,249.00 Price: $929.00 You Save: $149.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Of course, there’s also another M1-powered Apple notebook that’s even more powerful. If you want the best of the best, you’re likely eying a hot new Apple MacBook Pro instead of the Air.

More Mac deals

Anyone who wants the fastest and most powerful Apple computers ever made now has four models to choose from. The new Mac mini is one (it’s $40 off right now), plus the new MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro. And then, the next-gen M1 iMac was added to the lineup.

These computers are all insanely powerful, as I mentioned earlier. And they’re all relatively new to Apple’s roster. But there’s only one real option if you want the best of the best.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 5… List Price: $1,999.00 Price: $1,799.00 You Save: $200.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple’s new Mac mini is the only M1-powered desktop that isn’t an all-in-one model. It’s so affordable, especially considering the fact that it crushes Windows PCs that cost twice as much. The same can be said of the MacBook Air, which is on sale with discounts up to $150 if you pick up the MacBook Air with 512GB.

But it should go without saying that the most exciting M1-powered computer is the MacBook Pro. And Amazon just slashed this incredible laptop to its lowest price ever.

The M1 MacBook Pro was between $50 and $60 off a few months ago. Now, those discounts are much deeper.

Head over to Amazon today and you’ll find that the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of SSD storage is on sale with a $200 discount. And if you want to bump your storage space up to 1TB you’ll save $250.

The only bad news here is that we have no idea how much longer Amazon’s sales will last. In other words, hurry up or you could miss out!

M1 MacBook Air

The newest-generation MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable M1-powered laptop. And thanks to Amazon’s MacBook Air price discounts, it’s more affordable now than it has been all month long. Hurry and you can save up to $150 depending on which colorway and storage option you want.

Right now, this M1 Apple laptop starts at just $929. Or, get the MacBook Air with 512GB and save $150!

Check out some key takeaways:

Powered by Apple’s M1 chip, the first M series chip designed entirely by Apple to optimize performance and efficiency

Apple’s 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance and the 8-core GPU powers up to 5x faster graphics

and the Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge — leave your bulky power supply at home

Instant wake enabled by the M1 means your MacBook is ready to go as soon as you open it

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M1 Chip (256GB) List Price: $979.00 Price: $929.00 You Save: $50.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, B… List Price: $1,249.00 Price: $1,099.99 You Save: $149.01 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

M1 MacBook Pro

Amazon’s big sales right now slash up to $200 off the price of the MacBook Pro. That’s a tremendous deal for one of the most powerful laptops ever made. The only problem is that there’s no telling when these great MacBook Pro deals will end. That means you might not have much longer to save.

Here are some key details to keep in mind:

Apple’s M1 chip is a revolution in the personal computing space, offering unrivaled CPU and GPU performance

Instant wake means no more waiting for your laptop to load

The 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance , while the 8-core GPU brings up to 5x faster graphics

, while the The M1 is also Apple’s most efficient chipset ever, enabling up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge

The dedicated 16-core Neural Engine enables advanced machine learning capabilities

There has never been anything like this before on comparable notebook computers

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 5… List Price: $1,999.00 Price: $1,799.00 You Save: $200.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!