Most people out there probably have no idea what a Depstech wireless borescope camera even is. But rest assured that once you try one out, you’ll love it and you’ll wonder where it has been all your life.

Using one of these awesome little gadgets, you can basically transform your smartphone into a remote viewfinder that can see inside almost anything. Borescopes are best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time a popular model goes on sale with any discount — and this week, several different wildly popular models are on sale at prices that match all-time lows.

Depstech’s borescope cameras offer great features along with nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. Right now, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on four different models that have been quite popular with our readers in the past. Are you wondering how good this week’s deals are? Well, prices start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope. That matches this listing’s all-time low price, so it’s definitely a deal you won’t want to miss!

Depstech’s WF010 Borescope is a super-popular “snake camera” that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces.

This is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for about the same price — and on top of that, there are also three other Depstech borescope deals running right now at Amazon.

The most notable deal is on a different type of borescope setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $100 Depstech DS450 Borescope is down to just $66.21 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page, and it’s the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display. Also, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $50 is down to $39.99 right now.

Finally, there’s a great deal on a newer model that we’ve never seen with a discount in the past. It’s the Depstech DS300 Borescope that retails for $80, but it’s only $61.59 right now when you clip the coupon on the product page. All four of these hot sales are set to end on Sunday, but sometimes these popular bargains sell out ahead of schedule. Definitely get in on the action now while you still can, because these deep discounts are all set to disappear over the weekend.

