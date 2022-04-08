Friday’s deals: $174 AirPods Pro, Fire TV Stick 4K, protein bars, Frito-Lay snacks, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
The weekend is right around the corner, so happy Friday everyone! But before you wrap it up for the week, there are some incredible daily deals you need to check out.
One pair of deals you’ll definitely want to see is Amazon’s sale on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2. They’ve been on sale at the lowest prices of the year since the start of the week. That means these deals will likely end either today or at some point over the weekend.
You can also save big on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, plus there’s a secret sale on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Atkins protein bars and Frito-Lay snacks have deep discounts as well.
In this roundup, we’re going to showcase all the best deals we found on April 8, 2022.
5 best deals of the day on Friday, April 8
To get the ball rolling, we’re going to share our five favorite deals of the day.
All the deals in this roundup are obviously impressive. But these top 5 daily deals are extra special, offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products out there.
- AirPods Pro are on sale today for just $174, which is the lowest price of 2022 so far!
- On top of that, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, which is also the best price of the year so far
- Best-selling Atkins protein bars, keto snacks, and more are on sale with deep discounts
- Practically no one knows it, but there’s an unadvertised Amazon deal that gets you a Fire TV Stick 4K for $39.99 instead of $50
- Super-popular snacks from Frito-Lay, Quaker, and more are on sale today
Needless to say, that’s just the tip of the iceberg today.
Head over to the special Amazon daily deals page to see more great sales. Or, skip to the best of the best right here in today’s deals roundup.
💥 Popular Deals 💥
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $26.99 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- ONE DAY SALES: Tons of exercise equipment is on sale for one day only, as are LOL Surprise toys and LiveConscious collagen and magnesium
- 🚨 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to just $174 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple
- On top of that, AirPods 3 dropped to $169.98, AirPods 2 are down to only $99, and AirPods Max have a huge $70 discount if you hurry
- Also, Apple Watch SE is only $229 today and Apple Watch Series 7 starts at just $329 — both are all-time low prices!
- Super-popular BD Veritor COVID-19 home test kits have a massive 82% discount that drops them to an all-time low price of only $3 per test — stock up now
- LG C1 OLED TVs and LG G1 OLED TVs are back down to Black Friday’s all-time low prices
- Score a nice big TCL 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV for just $449.99, down from $800
- So many more Fire TVs are on sale right here
- #1 best-selling TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are on sale for just $6.25 each — that’s the lowest price ever!
- Amazon is hosting a massive sale on Kitchen Essentials from Dash, Nutribullet, T-FAL, and more, where you’ll find a whopping six pages of deals!
- Every kitchen needs this awesome magnetic dry erase board for refrigerators — get one today for just $14.99!
- Get Amazon’s #1 best-selling Oontz Angle 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker with 130,000 5-star ratings for just $24.99 today
- The insanely popular iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum is on sale for just $199 instead of $300 today!
- BONUS DEALS: Want a higher-end model with an auto-empty base? Check out the Roomba i3+ while it’s $51 off or the Roomba i6+ while it’s $61 off
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Aquasonic Black Series ultra-whitening electric toothbrush with 49,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $33.95 instead of $60
- There’s also a rare discount that gets you an Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with 40,000+ 5-star reviews for just $44.97
- Get the #1 best-selling Philips Sonicare One electric rechargeable toothbrush for just $39.95 or snag the battery-powered version for only $24.95!
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
🚨 More Deep Discounts 🚨
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 121,000 5-star ratings, and they’re $18 each right now
- You can also buy them on the Beckham website, but you’ll pay twice as much
- Super-popular Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews are 50% off at $21.50!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling soundbar — the Majority Bowfell TV soundbar — is down to just $35.95
- Get the top-selling Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 72,000 5-star Amazon ratings for just $25.95
- There’s also a RARE sale on Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray that actually works!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling car trunk organizer has a big discount today
- The top-selling waterproof back seat cover for dogs is also down to the best price we’ve seen in months
- 🤫 SECRET SALE: Get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 instead of $55, the lowest price of all time!
- Use the coupon code ADDFTV at checkout
- Not everyone is eligible, see details on Amazon’s terms & conditions page
- Grab a Roku Streaming Stick 4K while it’s on sale for $39.99 instead of $50
- The powerful $100 Roku Ultra is down to $69.99
- Definitely get yourself a Microsoft Office Home & Student download for PC or Mac while Amazon is offering a rare discount
- Pick up an HP Chromebook 11a for just $139.98 instead of $260, or upgrade to the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 for $209.99 instead of $320
- Anyone searching for a great Windows laptop deal should check out the ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 for $455 instead of $480
- Score an Ultrean 4.2-quart air fryer with 22,000 5-star reviews for just $55.99 instead of $90
- Or, upgrade to the white-hot Ultrean 6-quart air fryer XL for just $66.49, down from its original list price of $110
- See more incredible one-day deals on Amazon’s Gold Box deals page
That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.
Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!
Here’s a small selection of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to click the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers today!
Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$18.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$60.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch SE [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Aluminium Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band. Fitn… List Price:$279.00 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band.… Price:$429.94 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$36.54 You Save:$13.45 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$21.50 You Save:$28.49 (57%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$100.99 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver (4th Generation) List Price:$599.00 Price:$469.99 You Save:$129.01 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush – ADA Accepted Electric Toothbrush - 8 Brush… List Price:$59.95 Price:$33.95 You Save:$26.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Ultrean Air Fryer, 4.2 Quart (4 Liter) Electric Hot Air Fryers Oven Oilless Cooker with LCD Dig… List Price:$95.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$36.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 40 PCs, Black KN95 Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask, for Men, Women, Health… List Price:$40.99 Price:$13.59 ($0.34 / Count) You Save:$27.40 (67%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face… Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
