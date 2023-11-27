Cyber Monday ecobee thermostat deals in 2023

You can find so many amazing deals right now at Amazon. It’s the nation’s top online retailer, of course, so Cyber Monday 2023 is a huge deal. But there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer for everyone reading this. Why? It’s because Amazon’s Ecobee thermostat Cyber Monday deals pay for themselves!

Freezing cold winter weather is here, so products like the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium or Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced are absolutely essential. And they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now.

Since these Ecobee smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

A smart thermostat is always a great purchase, no matter how much you pay for it. That’s because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your electric, gas, or oil bills. Of course, a $1,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself. If you find a good deal, your cost will be recouped much quicker.

That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s ecobee thermostat Cyber Monday deals for 2023.

The $250 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have. Plus, this model has awesome features you won’t find in a Nest. The best example is built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s basically a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in!

$250 is a good value for this model, but it’s down to just $219.99 for Cyber Monday. You can also bundle with two SmartSensors and a remote temperature sensor for $239.99.

For anyone who doesn’t need Alexa voice control, the $190 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is on sale right now for $169.99. You really can’t go wrong at that price.

Plus, you can bundle the Premium model with two SmartSensors for $189.99.

Last but certainly not least, there are two more Ecobee products on sale right now for Cyber Monday. The SmartCamera is down to $79.99, and Ecobee SmartSensors are also $79.99 for a 2-pack.

