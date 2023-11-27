It’s true that many of the best Cyber Monday 2023 deals out there are basically the same as the sales we saw for Black Friday. But there’s one main difference between today’s big sale and last week’s blowout. If you miss the best deals today, you’re out of luck because most of them are around for one day only. And that includes cheap Cyber Monday deals under $25.

Yes, you’ll be able to score great Cyber Week deals all week long. But everyone knows that Cyber Week sales are never quite as impressive as the deals you’ll find on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. With that in mind, we rounded up all the best bargains you’ll find today that cost $25 or less.

Before we get to these cheap Cyber Monday deals, many of you are likely wondering which sales are the most popular among our readers.

There are a few best-sellers on the list that we see every year. Popular Cyber Monday 2023 deals include Apple AirPods Pro, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and Amazon’s beloved Echo Dot, which is only $22.99 right now. Also, Amazon smart TVs are flying off the shelves right now. That’s no surprise since they’re up to 70% off!

But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargain hunters on a budget?

We’re going to show you some of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25. They make great gifts, so you can wrap up your Christmas and Chanukah shopping right here and now.

Don’t miss these epic gift card deals

The very best Cyber Monday deals under $25 are Cyber Monday gift card deals that get you free money from Amazon. Most of them require you to spend either $50, $75, or $100 to get bonus credit. Obviously, all those sums are more than $25.

So why are we including these deals, you ask? It’s simple: if you send these eGift cards to your own email address, you’re actually not spending a dime. Instead, you’ll use the money later at stores you shop at anyway, and you’ll get free Amazon credit or savings in the process.

Read all about these awesome deals in our guide on Cyber Monday gift card deals. And we’ll show you some of the best offers here.

Amazon is offering free bonus credit or instant discounts when you purchase some of the site’s most popular gift cards. The includes Apple gift cards, Nintendo eShop eGift cards, Lyft gift cards, and plenty more.

Here are some of the hottest gift card deals you’ll find for Cyber Monday 2023:

If you see deals from any brands you love, you’d have to be nuts not to take advantage of these offers. Also, be sure to scroll through our guide on Cyber Monday gift card deals to see all the offers that are available this year.

Our favorite deals under $25

Many of the most popular deals of Cyber Monday each year are on Amazon devices. And Fire TV devices are somewhere near the top of the list. In 2023, there are three different Cyber Monday Fire TV Stick deals under $25.

First, the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99, which matches the lowest price ever. Or, if you don’t care about 4K or HDR, the mid-range Fire TV Stick is on sale for just $19.99.

On top of those, the cheapest model on sale right now is the Fire TV Stick Lite. The newest model is down to just $15.99 right now for Cyber Monday.

Moving on, Echo speakers are also super popular each year on Cyber Monday. This year, there are a bunch of Cyber Monday Echo deals under $25.

The Echo Pop is down to just $17.99 right now. That means it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them. Also, you can bundle it with a Sengled LED smart bulb for the same price, just $17.99.

On top of that, you can snag an Amazon Smart Plug for only $14.99 instead of $25.

The Amazon Smart Plug has more than 453,000 5-star reviews, which is totally insane. Today is a great day to stock up on a bunch of them, since it’s so cheap.

Next up, the Echo Dot 5th-Gen is on sale at the lowest price of the year.

It’s more than 50% off, so you can snag one for just $22.99.

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $55 Echo Auto is down to just $34.99. That’s an incredible bargain for a great device that can add hands-free Alexa to any car.

Plus, you can add 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimted to your Echo Auto for free!

Also, the awesome Echo Glow smart lamp with Alexa is on sale for $16.99.

And let’s not forget about wildly popular Blink home security cameras. Head over to Amazon right now, and you can snag the popular Blink Mini camera for $19.99.

Next up, we have the myQ smart garage door opener.

This awesome gadget lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice, thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration. And for Cyber Monday 2023, it’s down to an all-time low of just $17.48.

Another great smart home sale covers TP-Link’s Kasa devices. My favorite offers include Kasa mini smart plugs and Kasa smart light bulbs.

Also, our readers’ #1 best-selling smart plugs on Amazon right now are on sale at the lowest price of 2023.

Hurry, and you can pick up a 4-pack of EIGHTREE smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support with a big discount.

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are great. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2023, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups, and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!