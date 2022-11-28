Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Best of HP, Lenovo, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you read our guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2022, you’ve seen how impressive the deals are this year. But you’ve undoubtedly also noticed that most of the sales in that roundup are on Windows laptops. Thankfully, there are also some seriously impressive Cyber Monday Chromebook deals in 2022. And here, we’re going to show you our favorite ones.

You’ll find deep discounts on best-selling laptops from Acer, Lenovo, ASUS, HP, Samsung, and more. To give you an idea of how good the deals are, prices start at just $103.99 for the HP Chromebook 11-inch laptop that normally sells for $260.

Featured products in this article:

Make sure you also check out BGR’s big roundup covering all the best Cyber Monday deals of 2022. There are so many fantastic deals out there this year!

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals of 2022

Image source: Acer/Amazon

First off, Best Buy is running a special Chromebook sale with some very impressive deals. They’re mostly mid-range models, which is great because you get much more power and performance. Chrome OS is already silky smooth on cheap Chromebooks. But when you add in a faster processor and more RAM, you get a blazing-fast user experience.

Here’s a link to Best Buy’s Chromebook sale:

Of course, Best Buy isn’t the only game in town when it comes to Cyber Monday Chromebook deals in 2022.

A few of our favorite models are on sale at the lowest prices of the year for Cyber Monday. For example, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 that retails for $250 is on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. And the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go, which is normally priced at $300, has a huge discount today.

You’ll save a ton of money on either one right now!

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop | Intel Celeron N4000 | 11.6" HD Touch Corning Gori… List Price: $249.99 Price: $186.99 You Save: $63.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go-Laptop Computer Lightweight Slim Durable Design 12-Hour-Battery Wi… List Price: $299.99 Price: $276.59 You Save: $23.40 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other deals from HP, Acer, ASUS, & Samsung

Image source: Lenovo

If those models aren’t to your liking, there are several other Chromebook deals you can check out on Cyber Monday 2022.

The $260 HP Chromebook 11-inch has been discounted to just $103.99, which is a new all-time low price. This deal is definitely going to sell out, though, so you don’t have long to get in on the action.

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - Up to 15 Hour Battery Life - MediaTek - MT8183 - 4 GB RAM - 32 G… List Price: $259.99 Price: $103.99 You Save: $156.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The next cheapest Chromebook deal is on the Acer Chromebook 512. Normally priced at $200, this popular model is down to $112 until the end of the day.

Acer Chromebook 512 Laptop | Intel Celeron N4020 | 12" HD+ Display | Intel UHD Graphics 600 | 4… List Price: $199.99 Price: $112.00 You Save: $89.99 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The ASUS Chromebook C203XA is a ruggedized laptop that’s also spill-proof. It retails for $250, but it’s on sale for $149.99. And the high-end Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 hybrid laptop is just $289.99 instead of $500. That’s a huge discount!

ASUS Chromebook C203XA Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop, 11.6" HD, 180 Degree, MediaTek Quad-Cor… List Price: $249.99 Price: $149.99 You Save: $111.99 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, 13MP Camera, Chrome OS, 12.2", 16:10 As… Price: $289.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

These Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are among the best we’ve ever seen. But we guarantee that several of them will sell out, so get in on the action now before it’s too late.

More Cyber Monday 2022 deals

The Cyber Monday deals we covered in this article are fantastic. But we’ve barely scratched the surface because there are hundreds of thousands of great deals out there this year.

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Cyber Monday 2022, you’ll find them in BGR’s extensive coverage. We’ve rounded up all the hottest products on sale ahead of the holidays this year. Plus, you’ll find all the deepest discounts from top retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.

Check out the following Cyber Monday roundups and you won’t miss any of the most popular deals of the season!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!