Black Friday Roku deals 2023: Streaming sticks & boxes from $25

Black Friday 2023 has arrived, and if you check top retailers right now, you can’t help but realize that. All of the most popular products out there have deep discounts right now for Black Friday. And needless to say, that includes the Black Friday Roku deals you’ve been waiting for.

All the most popular Roku sticks and Roku boxes are currently on sale at the lowest prices of 2023. That includes the Roku Express 4K+ for $24.99 and, better yet, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99.

Some higher-end Roku devices like the Roku Streambar and Roku Ultra are on sale right now with $30 discounts. But the big news is the sale on Roku’s more popular devices.

Here, we’ll show you all the best Roku deals available during Black Friday 2023.

Black Friday Roku deals are available now

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

First up, a Black Friday discount slashes the popular Roku Express 4K+ to just $24.99. That’s the lowest price of the season, and it’s a terrific price for such a feature-rich set-top box.

This entry-level streaming media player features a more traditional design, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere. It also supports Full HD and 4K content, so $24.99 is an amazing price for this model.

But for just $29.99, you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is on sale right now with a $20 discount. That matches the best price of the year. Beyond 4K, HDR, and a Roku Voice Remote, the new Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features.

This model retails for $50, but it’s only $29.99 if you buy one before these Black Friday deals end.

Also, if you want the best of the best, the Roku Ultra is down to $69.99 instead of $100.

Or, you can get the Roku Streambar on sale for $99.99, down from $130.

