If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you wondering which Amazon deals our readers really flock to? Well, sometimes the answers are simple — as is the case with the MyQ smart garage door opener. This is easily the hottest smart home gadget on Amazon among our audience, and right now is the perfect time to see what all the fuss is about because it’s currently on sale at the lowest price of all time. The $40 retail price has dropped to $30, which is already a steal if we’re being honest. But on Monday, for one day only, Amazon has slashed the price of this beloved gadget to just $19.98.

Oh, and on top of the deep discount, there’s also a special promotion that gets you a $40 Amazon credit if you try the retailer’s Key service. That means you can buy a MyQ for $19.98 and Amazon will give you a $40 credit, netting you $20.01!

Today's Top Deal This automatic jar opener went viral on TikTok and people are flooding Amazon to get one! Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Black Friday was nuts last year. Everything you can think of was on sale at great prices, from wildly popular AirPods to all the Fire TV and Echo devices you can think of. We can’t even remember the last time we saw so many fantastic deals on Amazon, and it gave us a much-needed break from everything else going on in the world. As great as those deals were, however, one of the hottest smart home devices on Amazon is actually on sale right now with an even deeper discount than it had back on Black Friday!

The original MyQ smart garage door opener was first released a few years ago, and it cost $100 at the time. At that price, it was absolutely worth every penny. This awesome device can be installed in about 15 or 20 minutes and it lets you open and close your garage door using your smartphone or even just your voice, thanks to Alexa support. Whether you never want to wonder again if you remembered to close your garage door as you rushed to work or you’re just sick of dealing with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try, the MyQ is an awesome purchase.

Did you miss Amazon’s Black Friday deal ahead of the holidays? Well, stop feeling upset because you’re actually in luck.

The MyQ smart garage door opener is back in stock right now after having recently sold out, and it’s down to the all-time low price of $19.98 for one day only. On top of all that, you can even take advantage of a special promotion if you want. The MyQ works with Amazon’s Key service for in-garage deliveries, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit if you enter the promo code KEY40 when placing your first Amazon Key order.

If you decide to take advantage of this promo, Amazon will basically end up paying you $20 to get a MyQ. How great is that?!

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control,… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Chamberlain’s bullet points from the Amazon listing:

New free in-garage delivery with key by amazon available in select areas (check eligibility at amazon.com/keypromo). Prime members can opt-in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY40 at checkout to receive a $40 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/keypromo

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Universal – Easy-to-add functionality to upgrade your existing garage door opener. Works with all major brands of garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless & Wifi garage hub with Smartphone Control,… List Price:$29.98 Price:$19.98 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.