Apple’s new Beats Studio Pro headphones are already $50 off

There was a time not too long ago when Apple products were never available with any discounts. Now, times have certainly changed. Apple just announced its new Beats Studio Pro headphones on Wednesday. Now, one day later, there are already Beats Studio Pro deals that will save you money on the latest and greatest ANC headphones from the Apple-owned Beats brand.

B&H is offering a $50 discount on Beats Studio Pro headphones that drops the price to $299.99 from $349.99. That’s more than a 14% discount, which is very impressive for a new Apple product that was literally released yesterday. There is one catch, though, and it’s that B&H doesn’t yet have inventory in stock. That means you’ll have to wait a few extra days for them to ship. If you ask me, it’s a small price to pay for a great $50 discount.

Apple’s Beats brand offers plenty of high-end headphones, and I’ve tried all of them. I’ve been doing this for over a decade, and I’ve tested more than 250 different pairs of headphones in that time.

Beats headphones always impressed me, offering solid sound quality and great bass response. That’s especially true of the Beats Studio3 headphones that had previously been the company’s top-of-the-line over-ear model.

Beats Studio3 offer fantastic sound quality as well as great active noise cancelling performance that’s almost as impressive as the ANC on AirPods Max. But they’re also a bit long in the tooth these days, and they’re due for an update. Thankfully, there’s a new flagship model that may outperform them both.

Beats Studio Pro are the first Apple headphones to support lossless audio. Check out our Beats Studio Pro vs. AirPods Max analysis to see all the impressive features touted by Beats Studio Pro.

If you want me to skip to the end, there’s one area where the new Beats headphones really win over AirPods Max. Apple’s premium ANC headphones cost $549, which is ridiculous. Meanwhile, brand-new Beats Studio Pro cost $349.99.

If AirPods Max are too rich for your blood, Beats Studio Pro headphones are the way to go — especially since there’s already a deal that will save you money. Head over to B&H to order a pair, and you’ll pay $299.99 instead of $349.99.

There’s no telling how long this deal will be around, so my advice is to take advantage while you can. Again, this is the only discount I’ve seen so far on Apple’s new Beats Studio Pro ANC headphones.