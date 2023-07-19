Beats Studio Pro released as first headphones with Apple lossless audio support

The long-anticipated Beats Studio Pro is being released today. With all-new and improved interior components, Studio Pro offers next-level audio fidelity, fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, Ultra Plush leather cushions, up to 40 hours of battery life, Lossless Audio via USB-C and enhanced call performance.

With that, Beats Studio Pro is Apple’s first headphone that actually supports Lossless, as the AirPods Max “almost” supports it with a wired connection. It’s way cheaper than Apple’s premium headphones, costing $349.99, and offers four premium colors, Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone.

“Beats cemented its cultural legacy with the release of the original Studio headphone in 2008. With Beats Studio Pro, we’ve refined the design and completely reengineered the headphone to bring consumers our most impressive over-ear offering yet,” said Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music. “Studio Pro keeps Beats’ promise of delivering music as the artist intended, continuing our storied heritage as a premium audio brand.”

Beats say Studio Pro has a new “UltraPlus over-ear cushion,” which provides all-day comfort and “exceptional” durability. Its premium metal sliders offer various adjustments to create a flexible fit.

Although it doesn’t have a custom Apple chip, such as the H1 or H2, Beats says this device’s “custom acoustic platform delivers an immersive listening experience. Each custom 40mm drive has been engineered for optimal clarity, with near-zero distortion even at high volume.

The company says its fully adaptive ANC continuously monitors the noise around you in real-time, then creates a precisely-tuned filter to cancel it out. Transparency mode lets the sound of your environment mix seamlessly with your music when you want to stay present and aware.

Apple and Android compatibility

Beats Studio Pro offers compatibility with both Apple and Android devices:

Apple Compatibility:

One-touch pairing – easy, one-touch setup instantly pairs with every device in your iCloud account

iCloud account

"Hey Siri" – simply say "Hey Siri" to activate your voice assistant

Find My – locate your lost headphones on a map based on the last known connected location

location

Over-the-air updates – receive software updates and new features automatically

Android Compatibility:

Google Fast Pair – connect quickly with a single tap and automatically pair to all

Android or Chrome devices registered to your Gmail account

Audio Switch – seamlessly transition audio between your Android, Chromebook, and other compatible devices

other compatible devices

Find My Device – easily locate your lost headphones with Google Find My Device

Beats app for Android – unlock access to product customization, software updates,

and new features to get the most out of your headphones

Beats Studio Pro is available to order starting today for $349.99 from apple.com in the US, Canada,

France and Germany with shipping and on-shelf beginning tomorrow.