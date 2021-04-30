If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s fantastic that robot vacuums have become so popular in recent years because it means there’s something out there for everyone. Whether you want to spend as little as possible on a basic model or you have a huge budget and you want all the bells and whistles, you can find dozens of different robotic vacuum cleaners that will suit your needs. But with so many great options out there for you to choose from, it can be difficult to make your final decision. Luckily, we’re here to help you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Are you on the lookout for an entry-level workhorse that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg? You should check out the Experobot K5AV Robotic Vacuum Cleaner that’s on sale right now for $81.99 at Amazon when you clip the $15 coupon on the product page. No, seriously, it’s a great entry-level robot vacuum for just $82! Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg because there are two incredible deals right now on best-selling Roomba models that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Check out Amazon’s site right now and you’ll find a massive $150 discount on the high-end Roomba i3+ robot vacuum that does it all. This isn’t merely one of the best Roombas you can get right now, it’s also one of the best robot vacuums ever made thanks to tons of power and advanced features such as self-emptying. Trust us, self-emptying is a total game-changer since you don’t have to think about your robot vacuum at all for a month or two at a time, and this model is down to $449 instead of $600. How awesome is that?!

If you want something in the middle of the road instead that packs plenty of power without costing a lot, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. We all know that self-emptying is an awesome convenience feature, but it’s still not really what you might call a must-have feature for everyone. It’s great to only have to empty your dust bin once every few weeks instead of doing it after each time your robot vacuum runs. But taking 60 seconds to empty a dust bin a few times each week is still way better than having to vacuum the floors yourself.

Hurry over to Amazon and you’ll find that the crazy deal we told you about earlier this week is still available, though it might not stick around for much longer. The iRobot Roomba 675 robot vacuum is among the most popular models ever among our readers, and it’s on sale today with a $30 discount. That means you can pick up a best-selling Roomba with a whopping 28,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $199 instead of $280. You’ll get the power and performance Roombas are known for, plus some great additional features like Alexa support.

All for under $200!

Roomba 675 – $199.00 (reg. $280)

The Roomba 675 robot vacuum is a fantastic entry-level model. Use built-in scheduling to clean up dirt and debris every day or on your schedule, and you can control it with your favorite voice assistant or the iRobot HOME app on your smartphone.

A custom 3-stage cleaning system combines with dual multi-surface brushes to suck up dirt from carpets & hard floors. The edges of your rooms are covered by the Roomba’s special edge-sweeping brush.

Personalized schedules learn from your habits, while support for Google Assistant & Alexa lets you start cleaning with a simple voice command.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$199.00 You Save:$80.99 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roomba i3+ – $449.00 (reg. $600)

The new Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum lets you take cleaning off your mind and your to-do list for months at a time thanks to a special feature that iRobot helped pioneer.

How can you forget about vacuuming for months at a time? A special “Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal” system allows the i3+ to empty itself after vacuuming for up to 60 days. iRobot’s AllergenLock Bags are made of special material that captures and traps 99% of pollen and mold.

iRobot’s Roomba i3+ pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a premium 3-stage cleaning system. This model also features “10X the Power-Lifting Suction.” This Roomba runs on schedules, or you can use the free iRobot HOME app — or even voice commands through Google or Siri — to clean.

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal Disposal - Empties Itself, W… List Price:$599.99 Price:$399.00 You Save:$200.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

