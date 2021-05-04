If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Hop over to Amazon’s deals section and you’ll find so many sensational sales at any given time, but 99.99% of them only appeal to certain shoppers. For example, AirPods Pro are on sale right now for just $197 instead of $249, and that’s the lowest price of 2021 so far on Amazon. You can also pick up Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 141,000 5-star ratings for just $24.99. Those are incredible deals indeed, but they’ll only appeal to people who want new earphones.

Once in a while, however, a deal comes along that anyone and everyone should take advantage of. Needless to say, there’s no better example of that than a deal that gets you some free money from Amazon.

The latest gift card promo from Amazon is here and it is a total no-brainer. The only thing you really need to know is that if you’re eligible, you can score yourself a $15 Amazon credit on your account just for buying a $50 Amazon gift card and using a special coupon code at checkout. That’s it!

So, in a nutshell, you spend $50 to buy a gift card that you just send to yourself since you’re going to spend that money with Amazon anyway… and you get an extra $15. A person would have to be crazy to pass this up!

Today's Top Deal Amazon has real diamond stud earrings for under $60 — and the reviews are off the charts! Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

This is a wonderfully simple promotion and there are really only a few things you need to know about it. Just head over to Amazon’s website and add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart. If you want, you can send it to someone else as a gift — don’t forget that Mother’s Day 2021 is less than a week away — but you can also just make yourself the recipient so the funds just end up being added back to your own Amazon account. Then, when you check out, be sure to use the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. That’s it!

Your new $50 Amazon gift card will be emailed to you or your recipient in short order, and then you’ll see a $15 credit added to your Amazon account within a few days. With similar offers like this in the past, the promotional credit ends up hitting your account either the same day or the next day. When we used an Amazon gift card promo ourselves, we saw our credit appear the very same day.

It’s easy to tell whether or not the promotion will work for you before you pay. After you enter the promo code while you’re checking out, you should see the following message near the top of the page:

Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.

Are you wondering why this promo wouldn’t work for you? Sadly, that leads us to the caveat. Yeah, you knew there had to be a catch.

This promotion is only available to people who have never purchased Amazon gift cards before from the Amazon site before, so you’re ineligible if you’ve ever ordered one in the past. If you only bought Amazon gift cards from a local retail shop though, you don’t have to worry about it. And don’t forget, if there’s more than one person in your household, you can try scoring this promo with their account instead. Heck, you should all be cashing in anyway!

There’s also an even easier way to see if you’re eligible: just visit the promo page on Amazon’s site. If you see a message that says “unfortunately, you are not eligible for this offer,” it means you’ve purchased an Amazon gift card at some point in the past so you can’t take advantage of this deal.

Plenty of people out there haven’t ever bought Amazon gift cards before, so this is an awesome way to get some free cash from Amazon. Buy yourself a $50 Amazon gift card and you’ll end up with $65. Why would anyone pass that up?!

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

There are plenty of terms and conditions on Amazon’s site, but this is the key bit:

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between January 1, 2021, and June 28, 2021, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “GIFTCARD2021” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out or click the button to add the coupon to your account.

If you want to see the rest of Amazon’s T&C, you can check out the promo page right here.

Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.