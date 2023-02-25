Click to Skip Ad
10 deals you can't miss this weekend: $99 AirPods, $269 iPad, $36 drone, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

Maren Estrada
Published Feb 25th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

From AirPods to air fryers (and plenty of stuff that doesn’t include the word “air”), there are so many great deals to check out this weekend. A popular $70 Holyton foldable camera drone is on sale for $35.99. You can also get the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low price of $24.99 with a special coupon.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. In this roundup, we’ll cover our 10 favorite deals available this weekend. Plus, we’ll toss in some bonus deals you won’t want to miss.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Car Accessories…
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Car Accessories… $19.99 (50% off, Saturday only) See Pricing
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99 (save $30) See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $59.99 (save $190) See Pricing
Mini Drone for Kids with Camera, Holyton HT25…
Mini Drone for Kids with Camera, Holyton HT25… $35.99 (save $34) See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

