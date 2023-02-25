10 deals you can’t miss this weekend: $99 AirPods, $269 iPad, $36 drone, $25 Fire TV Stick 4K, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
From AirPods to air fryers (and plenty of stuff that doesn’t include the word “air”), there are so many great deals to check out this weekend. A popular $70 Holyton foldable camera drone is on sale for $35.99. You can also get the best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low price of $24.99 with a special coupon.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg. In this roundup, we’ll cover our 10 favorite deals available this weekend. Plus, we’ll toss in some bonus deals you won’t want to miss.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Today’s top tech deals
- Apple’s AirPods are back in stock and on sale for $99
- The #1 best-selling ThisWorx handheld car vacuum with 137,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for $19.99 on Saturday only — that’s a huge 50% discount
- The Holyton HT25 foldable 1080p camera drone is down to $35.99 from $70 thanks to a double discount
- You can also get AirPods Pro for $194.99 (and AirPods Pro 2 are $30 off at $229)
- BONUS DEALS: For more, see our guides on the best AirPods deals and the best Apple deals
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 with the promo code UP4K23 — that matches the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEAL: There’s also a Fire TV Stick 4K Max deal that drops it to an all-time low price
- Get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $3.82 each on sale
- Amazon has the HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks on sale for just $59.99 renewed, down from $250
- BONUS DEAL: The best-selling Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop is only $376.99 — that’s 61% off the $959 MSRP
- BONUS DEALS: Our guide on the best laptop deals has even more great sales
- Amazon is running a big sale on Instant Pots & Instant Vortex air fryers this weekend with prices starting at $54.99
- The 10.2-inch iPad is on sale with a deep discount that cuts it to $269.99
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each when you buy a 4-pack
- BONUS DEAL: Govee color smart bulbs are discounted, too
