10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Apple sale, foot massagers, $18 Echo Dot, GoPro HERO10, more

Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale is just days away from kicking off… officially. Unofficially, this huge sale has already begun. You can visit our big roundup to see all the best Prime Early Access Sale deals you can already shop now. But there are also plenty of other impressive deals available today.
Here, we’ll show you the 10 best deals online right now. Plus, we’ll showcase some bonus deals in addition to our 10 favorites.
Highlights in today’s roundup include AirPods for only $89.99, AirPods Pro for $169.99 or the first-ever discount on AirPods Pro 2, a one-day sale on amazing foot massagers, the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, an Echo Dot + 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for $17.99 (Prime members only), Roomba deals starting at $199, $100 off the GoPro HERO10 Black accessory bundle, up to $1,000 off Sony 4K smart TVs, and more.
There are also so many more sales on Apple devices today. Be sure to check out our roundup of all the best Apple deals in October 2022.
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Amazon’s best-selling foot massagers
- Apple AirPods 2 are down to $89.99, the lowest price of 2022!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are down to a 2022-low of $169.99 and AirPods Pro 2 are discounted for the first time ever
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $100 with all the crazy AirPods deals available right now
- Get the Echo Dot with 2 free GE LED smart bulbs for only $17.99!
- BONUS DEAL: Score an Echo Dot for just $0.99 when you buy it with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 — check out our earlier coverage of Echo Dot deals for more info
- BONUS DEAL: You can also get a FREE Echo Dot with the purchase of one of these discounted Fire TV devices (use the coupon code FTVEDOT22 at checkout)
- Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99 instead of $50!
- BONUS DEALS: Also, the Fire TV Stick is 50% off at $19.99, and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is down to $34.99
- Get the Roomba 694 robot vacuum for only $199
- BONUS DEALS: Save $200 on the Roomba j7 or j7+
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.59 each
- Save up to $1,000 on stunning Sony 4K smart TVs
- Amazon is slashing $100 off the GoPro HERO10 Black accessory bundle for one day only
- The Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush has a huge $90 discount
- BONUS DEAL: Want to spend way less? Get the Aquasonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 66,000 5-star reviews for just $35.96
- Amazon’s Blink security camera deals start at just $15 each when you buy a pair of Blink Mini cameras!
There’s one more group of deals that you should definitely check out today. You can find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can get in on the action.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$89.99 You Save:$69.01 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price:$10 Off Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | Charcoal with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb List Price:$63.98 Price:$39.99 You Save:$23.99 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine - Stress Relief Gifts - Deep Kneading Heated Massag… List Price:$259.99 Price:$205.58 You Save:$54.41 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$75.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$13.97 You Save:$6.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… List Price:$64.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$35.00 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush with 3 Replacement Brush Heads, White Alabaster List Price:$329.99 Price:$299.94 You Save:$30.05 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series: LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR KD55X80K- 20… List Price:$749.99 Price:$628.00 You Save:$121.99 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle - Includes HERO10 Black Camera, Shorty (Mini Extension Pole… List Price:$499.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$100.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
