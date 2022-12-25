10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Amazon bonus credit, $28 Sony headphones, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you’re having a great holiday weekend with friends and family. We also hope Santa brought you everything you wanted this year. If he didn’t however, there are some phenomenal deals available right now that will help you fill in any gaps.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $15.95 Available on Amazon

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 water resistan… Available on Amazon

CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… $49.99 $39.96 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Available on Amazon

HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer, HP Instant Ink, Works with Alexa - Stone A… $104.99 $79.89 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon