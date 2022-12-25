Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Apple Watch Deals Free Streaming Apps No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Best Movies on Netflix Wireless CarPlay
Home Deals News

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Amazon bonus credit, $28 Sony headphones, $4 smart plugs, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Dec 25th, 2022 7:59AM EST
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday
Image: BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you’re having a great holiday weekend with friends and family. We also hope Santa brought you everything you wanted this year. If he didn’t however, there are some phenomenal deals available right now that will help you fill in any gaps.

In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199.99 See Pricing
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home…
Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home… $3.99 Each See Pricing
CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cook…
CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cook… $39.96 See Pricing
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni…
Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… $159.00 See Pricing

Check out all of today’s best deals down below.

Today’s top deals

Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $15.95 Available on Amazon Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 water resistan… Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones with Mic and IPX4 water resistan… Available on Amazon CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… CHEFMAN Small, Compact Air Fryer Healthy Cooking, 2 Qt, Nonstick, User Friendly and Adjustable… $49.99 $39.96 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Available on Amazon HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer, HP Instant Ink, Works with Alexa - Stone A… HP DeskJet 3755 Compact All-in-One Wireless Printer, HP Instant Ink, Works with Alexa - Stone A… $104.99 $79.89 Save up to 24% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal $9.98 Available on Amazon GE Profile Opal 2.0 | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker | Ice Machine with WiFi Connectivity | Smart… GE Profile Opal 2.0 | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker | Ice Machine with WiFi Connectivity | Smart… $599.00 $479.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals