10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: Amazon bonus credit, $28 Sony headphones, $4 smart plugs, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Merry Christmas everyone! We hope you’re having a great holiday weekend with friends and family. We also hope Santa brought you everything you wanted this year. If he didn’t however, there are some phenomenal deals available right now that will help you fill in any gaps.
In this roundup, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you won’t want to miss.
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Amazon is blowing out Sony headphones with prices starting at just $28!
- You can get an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card — learn more in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- #1 best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.99 each — the lowest price of 2022
- Get a super-popular CHEFMAN air fryer for just $39.95
- Hot new Apple AirPods Pro 2 are down to the all-time low price of $199 right now
- BONUS DEALS: Save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- The newest Nest Thermostat is down to just $79.99 today — that’s cheaper than it was on Black Friday!
- BONUS DEAL: Upgrade to the stainless steel Nest Learning Thermostat for $197 instead of $250
- HP Printers start at just $79.89 this weekend
- Pick up an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited
- Learn more about this great deal in our guide on the best Echo Dot deals
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low price of $159
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home theater speakers
- BONUS DEALS: You can also score a Bose SoundLink Micro speaker for only $99 or a Bose SoundLink Flex for $129
- GE Profile Opal countertop nugget ice makers are up to $120 off this weekend
